Nobru vs. Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire enjoys a massive audience on various platforms, including YouTube. The game recently surpassed the 100 billion lifetime views on the platform and was also named as one of the most-watched titles.

NOBRU and GT King are two prominent Free Fire content creators from Brazil and India, respectively. Players can find interesting content on their YouTube channels.

This article compares the stats of the two players in the game.

Nobru's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has competed in a total of 9005 squad matches and has emerged on top on 1979 occasions, having a win rate of 21.97%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has killed 22339 foes.

The content creator has also played 2467 duo games and has remained victorious on 376 occasions, retaining a win ratio of 15.24%. In the process, he has secured 7738 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.70.

Lastly, the Nobru has played 4620 solo matches and has won 696 of them for a win percentage of 15.06%. He has notched 18502 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has eight squad games to his name and has accumulated 16 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Apart from this, the player has appeared in 190 duo matches and has 21 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 11.05%. He has eliminated 753 foes for a K/D ratio of 4.46.

Nobru has played 172 solo games and has 23 wins, which makes his win rate of 13.37%. With 709 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King has participated in 16590 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 3342 of them, which eventually comes to a win rate of 20.14%. He has bagged 46169 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.48.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has been featured in 1675 duo matches and has won 159 of them, equating to a win rate of 9.49%. He has eliminated more than 3000 foes and has managed a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Lastly, the player has 48 Booyahs in 650 solo matches and has a win rate of 7.38%. In these matches, Gaming Tamizhan has notched 1418 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has made 572 appearances in the squad matches of the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 114 of those at a win rate of 19.93%. With 1466 kills against his name, he has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The content creator also has two first-place finishes in 61 duo matches, translating to a win percentage of 3.27%. He has racked up 174 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.95.

GT King has played three solo matches and is yet to secure a victory but has six kills in these matches.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Nobru is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the solo and duo matches. Coming to the squad games, Gaming Tamizhan has a superior K/D ratio. In contrast, Nobru has the upper hand in terms of win rate.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and squad games as GT King has appeared only in three solo games, while Nobru has eight squad matches to his name. Lastly, in the duo games, Nobru is relatively better.

