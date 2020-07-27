NODWIN Gaming announce their first Valorant Invitational

In their recent 'Docu-series' which aired in MTV on the 26th of July, NODWIN Gaming hinted at turning their focus towards Riot Games’ latest tactical, first-person shooter, Valorant.

The talk show, that was hosted by Akshat Rathee (MD & Founder - NODWIN Gaming), talked in length about the future of the esports scene in India as well as South East Asia, and how big of an impact it will have in the coming months.

Akshat on the Talk Show

The panel of the show consisted of personalities like:

Sukamal Pegu - Head of Publishing, India and South Asia at Riot Games

Luciano Rahal - PR & Communications Manager at Riot Games

Nimish Raut - India Lead at Fnatic

Shagufta Iqbal - Streamer & Content Creator

Ankit Panth - Streamer & Influencer

Almost a day later, NODWIN Gaming announced their very first Valorant Invitational that will host eight teams and will take place on the 4th of August 2020.

The teams that will play in the tournament are:

Team 8BITTHUG!

Team V3NOM

Team Nodwin

Team Riot

Team Hydraflick

Team Fnatic Nemo

Team Xyaa

Global Esports

The competition looks fierce, and fans will certainly be in for some amazing Valorant games in the coming month.

Ping is still an issue for Indians in Valorant

Indian Valorant players have had to use the SEA servers every time they want to log on to the game. This often gives them a much higher ping, that greatly affects their gameplay.

Having said that, the Riot devs did promise an Indian dedicated server by the end of the year. However, there was really no follow-up confirmation to the fact until Sukamal Pegu said it himself in a Paytm First Games webinar on the 21st of July.

This confirmation comes as a sigh of relief for many Indians, who usually play at 150 ping and don’t find the ‘peeker’s advantage’ to be working in their favour all that much.