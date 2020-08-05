NODWIN Gaming introduces the Valorant Agni series with a whopping Rs. 6.25 lakh prize pool 

NODWIN Gaming has pleasantly surprised Valorant fans once again by announcing the Agni Series tournament for players to participate in.

Right after the end of the NODWIN Valorant Invitational on Tuesday where Team V3NOM won the finals and took home the Rs.75,000 prize money, Akshat Rathee (founder of NODWIN Gaming) took to the stream to talk about the organisation's upcoming Valorant tournament.

Taken from NODWIN Gaming.

Unlike the NODWIN Valorant invitational which only featured some of the biggest online personalities of the Indian esports scene, the Agni series will be open to the wider player base.

The NODWIN founder goes into a lot of detail about the upcoming series including the registration process which is open from the 4th of August till the 17th of August. A link has also been provided with the stream, which players can visit and use to register their squads for the 1st Qualifier of the Agni Series.

Taken from NODWIN Gaming

However, the starting date of the competition is yet to be decided, and we will perhaps get more information once all the teams have finished their registration process. Details regarding the qualifiers and the brackets are also unknown, so the game format is yet to be decided.

The Valorant Agni Series will have a whooping Rs.6.25 lakh prize pool

Taken from NODWIN Gaming.

NODWIN Gaming’s Valorant Agni series will be an incredibly big affair as it boasts a prize pool well above the Rs. 6 lakh mark, which is just incredible for a game that is yet to have a proper esports scene.

Having said that, the prize pool is not just kept for the teams participating in the actual tournament, but it will instead be divided between the actual participants and the ‘Influencers’.

Winners from each of the qualifier rounds will be facing off against each other in the playoffs. The team that comes 2nd in the Qualifiers will be able to bag themselves prize money worth Rs. 25,000, while the team that comes 4th and 3rd will get Rs. 50,000.

The winners will be able to take home the grand prize of Rs. 1,50,000 and the runner ups will get Rs. 75,000. The promise of such high rewards is sure to get the whole Indian Valorant community together to put up their best show for everyone to see.