'Nothing of value was lost': Kotaku UK shuts down, internet celebrates

In an interesting development, the UK version of notable video games website Kotaku is shutting down.

Kotaku UK operates as the sister site to Kotaku, which was set up in 2004 and gradually became one of the most popular sites for reviewing a plethora of popular video games.

It's UK outlet is managed by British publishers Future Publishing, which has decided to not renew its license with the brand.

In an official statement on their website, Kotaku UK said:

"Unfortunately, Future has decided not to renew the license when it expires on Wednesday, 9th September, meaning the end of the current incarnation of Kotaku UK."

While the US-based site will continue to operate, the rights will get reverted to G/O media.

Kotaku responded by posting a tweet, as a mark of appreciation for Kotaku UK's services:

The internet bids farewell to Kotaku UK

While one may have expected the online community to be disappointed on hearing this news, on the contrary, there appeared to be a celebratory response from a large section of the internet, who believed 'nothing of value was lost'.

In his recent video, Jeremy "TheQuartering" Habley also shared these sentiments, as he began his YouTube video by highlighting the problems with Kotaku:

"Kotaku has existed for years by baiting the video game community, writing horrible click-bait... it's the hate bait that Kotaku has written, which has been a staple of their content for many years."

He also spoke about how most of their prominent employees have left, as they were not comfortable with recent suggestions to tone down their content. Infamously known to argue with the gaming community, Kotaku has been a constant source of derision online, be it for its often problematic coverage of topics, or its insensitive and harsh treatment of gamers.

There are several such instances which were echoed by the online community, which reacted spitefully to the news of Kotaku UK shutting down.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Good riddance to Kotaku UK which is being shut down. Remember when they made up news about lyrics in Persona containing a slur? Or how about when they contributed to the bullying of an artist cuz she drew gender-swap art & was called transphobic for it.



Nothing of value is lost. pic.twitter.com/P9EMvXiTAf — Sophia (Insert joke here) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) September 7, 2020

You know, I realize how easy the Kotaku racket really is. Make shit up online, put in a click bait title and wait for the clicks to come and the dosh.



Easiest job in the world. — SMAXZO (@KingKaiserX) September 7, 2020

good riddance — fromSeattle4now (@any1ofthe99) September 7, 2020

See ya! You won't be missed! — Izanagi (@UlimaxFan) September 7, 2020

Maybe youll learn to not antagonize the audience youre trying to write content for.



As a change, write "the 10 best videogame tits" or something out there like that. I guarentee itll garner traffic 😁 — Ramba raider (@Orrlore1) September 7, 2020

Good riddance. Hope Kotaku US does the same soon. pic.twitter.com/nJhROf7AiK — Barbie López (@BarbsLM) September 7, 2020

Crazy how the UK used to be a shithole but now we're one of the best countries in the world because we don't have a branch of Kotaku — Jeko (@JekoJekoUEM) September 8, 2020