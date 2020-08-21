PUBG Mobile: Nova Godlike announce their new roster for PMPL Season 2 South Asia

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 South Asia is expected to start pretty soon. As a result, several teams are shuffling their rosters and bringing the best players in their squad.

Team Nova-Godlike has announced their new roster for the event. Surprisingly, the squad consists of two substitutes. The team members are as follows:

1. NovaGL Rayed - Syed Rayed Shah

2. NovaGL Hastar - Gopal Gajanand Sarda

3. NovaGL Kronten - Chetan Chandgude

4. NovaGL Smokie - Shekhar Patil

5. NovaGL Aladin - Taha Khamkar

6. NovaGL Vampire - Eleen Raj

There has been no official announcement regarding the schedule of PMPL Season 2 South Asia. However, the format allows 12 directly invited teams from PMPL SA Spring Split League Stage, and 12 more teams from PMCO India, PMCO Pakistan and PMCO SA Fall Split.

Nova-Godlike has made it to PMPL Season 2 as a directly invited team from PMPL SA Spring Split: League Stage.

PMPL Season 2: Start of something new for Nova-Godlike?

Team Nova-Godlike has performed really well this year. Since the beginning of 2020, they've won PMCO Spring Split South Asia, Gamers without borders and Battle of Stars, all with different rosters.

PMPL and PMWL were no less than a roller coaster ride for team Nova-Godlike. They finished 3rd in PMPL South Asia League Stage, and 7th in PMPL Finals. Team Nova-Godlike's players don't shy away from taking head-to-head encounters and trying to eliminate the enemy squad.

Although their performance in PMWL 2020 was disappointing, the unavoidable roster shuffling after Gill's exit justifies it.

Team NovaGL has roped in six PUBG Mobile players. The addition of Rayed, Vampire and Aladin has had a positive impact on their performance, which was visible in their Battle of Stars win.

The top four teams from PMCO South Asia, and three teams from PMCO Pakistan Fall Finals, will also qualify for PMPL S2 South Asia.