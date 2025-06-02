  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • NWO Anarchy Collapsed: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

NWO Anarchy Collapsed: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jun 02, 2025 19:34 GMT
NWO Anarchy Collapsed can be bought from Steam on PC (Image via KNK DEVELOP)
NWO Anarchy Collapsed can be bought from Steam on PC (Image via KNK DEVELOP)

NWO Anarchy Collapsed is an upcoming real-time strategy title set for a global release on July 24, 2025. The game features a political and economic setting where players are expected to make every move wisely and strategically. The game will be released on a very limited number of platforms. From what we know at the moment, NWO Anarchy Collapsed is only releasing on PC and not on consoles.

Ad

This means that it won't be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch. However, since the game is available on PC and does not require any demanding hardware, it is safe to assume that it will also run on handheld gaming PCs such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Legion GO, etc. That said, we have listed below the system requirements for running the game on PC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

System requirements to run NWO Anarchy Collapsed on PC

You will need 40 GB of available space to play the game (Image via KNK DEVELOP)
You will need 40 GB of available space to play the game (Image via KNK DEVELOP)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

To play the game at the minimum settings, you will need 8 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-3470 or an AMD® FX™ 9370, and, regarding GPUs, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R7 370, Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, or AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Ad

To play it at the officially recommended settings, you will need 16 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD® Ryzen 5 2600X CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580 GPU.

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 | AMD® FX™ 9370 (AVX support required)
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 660 (2GB) | AMD® Radeon™ R7 370 (2GB) or Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics or AMD® Radeon™ Vega 8
  • Storage: 40 GB available space
Ad

Recommended system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit or Windows® 11
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K | AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X (AVX support required)
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 1660 (6GB) | AMD® Radeon™ RX 5600 XT (6GB) | Intel® Arc™ A580 (8GB)
  • Storage: 40 GB available space

Also read: Xbox's 2024 title is already getting an Enhanced Edition, alongside PS5 release

For more guides on NWO Anarchy Collapsed, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications