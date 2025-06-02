NWO Anarchy Collapsed: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

NWO Anarchy Collapsed is an upcoming real-time strategy title set for a global release on July 24, 2025. The game features a political and economic setting where players are expected to make every move wisely and strategically. The game will be released on a very limited number of platforms. From what we know at the moment, NWO Anarchy Collapsed is only releasing on PC and not on consoles.

Ad

This means that it won't be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch. However, since the game is available on PC and does not require any demanding hardware, it is safe to assume that it will also run on handheld gaming PCs such as the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, MSI Claw, Legion GO, etc. That said, we have listed below the system requirements for running the game on PC.

Ad

Trending

System requirements to run NWO Anarchy Collapsed on PC

You will need 40 GB of available space to play the game (Image via KNK DEVELOP)

To play the game at the minimum settings, you will need 8 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-3470 or an AMD® FX™ 9370, and, regarding GPUs, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R7 370, Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, or AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Ad

To play it at the officially recommended settings, you will need 16 GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD® Ryzen 5 2600X CPU, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580 GPU.

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 Home 64 Bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 | AMD® FX™ 9370 (AVX support required)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 660 (2GB) | AMD® Radeon™ R7 370 (2GB) or Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics or AMD® Radeon™ Vega 8

Storage: 40 GB available space

Ad

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit or Windows® 11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K | AMD® Ryzen™ 5 2600X (AVX support required)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce™ GTX 1660 (6GB) | AMD® Radeon™ RX 5600 XT (6GB) | Intel® Arc™ A580 (8GB)

Storage: 40 GB available space

Also read: Xbox's 2024 title is already getting an Enhanced Edition, alongside PS5 release

For more guides on NWO Anarchy Collapsed, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.