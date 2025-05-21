Xbox's 2024 title is already getting an Enhanced Edition, alongside PS5 release 

One of the biggest video game releases of 2024, and certainly the biggest Xbox-exclusive of last year, Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 will finally release on PlayStation 5 soon. This has been officially confirmed by Ninja Theory, the developers responsible for creating this masterpiece.

The announcement came as part of a celebration of the game's first anniversary. Apart from the PlayStation port, Dom Matthews, Studio Head of Ninja Theory, also revealed that the game is set to get an Enhanced Edition for Xbox Series X/S and PC players as well. For those wondering, this edition will also be available on the PS5 port of the game.

When will Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 release on PlayStation 5?

Unfortunately, the exact PS5 release date for Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 has not yet been announced. However, one thing is certain — the release window is not too far. According to Dom Matthews, as well as an official social media post from PlayStation, the game will be coming out this summer only.

The developers at Ninja Theory stated in the YouTube announcement:

"The team have been working hard to optimise Hellblade 2 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro to give you the very best experience we can...We look forward to sharing more details with you soon."

While Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was originally released for PlayStation 4 and PC and later got an Xbox port, Hellblade 2's announcement back in the day came as a shock to many. The game was a Microsoft-exclusive title until now. Fortunately, it will soon be playable on both the PlayStation 5 as well as the PS5 Pro.

Also read: How long is Hellblade 2?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, this is the only information available about the PlayStation port of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2. Ninja Theory only revealed that the Enhanced Edition will roll out as an update for PC and Xbox players, and will boast some new features that will be revealed later.

For more updates regarding Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

