Team Cherry representative confirms Hollow Knight Silksong will come to Nintendo Switch, but fans are still skeptical about many things

Team Cherry, an independent developer, released Hollow Knight back in 2017. It turned out to be one of the best indie games of the past few years. Fans have been anticipating a sequel for it ever since, but saw multiple delays. Fortunately though, at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that took place on April 2, 2025, it was announced that the sequel, Hollow Knight Silksong, will finally be released this year.

Ad

However, this led to another doubt in the fans' minds. The game was announced at the Switch 2 Direct, so will it be released on the original Nintendo Switch as well? Luckily, Matthew Griffin, who is the marketing and publishing representative of Team Cherry, confirmed via X that Hollow Knight Silksong will indeed be available for the Nintendo Switch. However, there were many gamers who had other doubts as well.

Nintendo announced recently that the game prices will be higher for Switch 2 games, approximately around $80. This made many from the community really confused and disappointed. User @Tony_Laranjo replied to Griffin's tweet, asking:

Ad

Trending

"Will they be same price regardless of Switch or Switch 2?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

User @Lebruh__ expressed his skepticism over Hollow Knight Silksong's 2025 release window that Nintendo announced during the Direct event, and stated:

"Can you confirm the 2025 release window? Many of us are still hurt from the 2023 window from the xbox showcase so an official confirmation from a Team Cherry team member would go a long way!"

User @_tonezone also talked along the same lines, writing:

Ad

"Is it? I’ve had three employers, bought a house, and had a kid since Silksong was announced. Literally. (can’t wait)"

Another disappointed fan, @OPHibari, stated:

"I'll believe it when it's in my hands. Fell for the "coming this year" from yall too many times."

Despite all these comments, there were many gamers who expressed excitement over this new announcement as well. User @itzyorboi stated:

Ad

"Thank God! I was worried I would have to buy a whole new system to just play a game."

User @TalenReion was relieved from this news, and stated:

"I was actually really worried about this, I wanna play silksong but I don’t wanna have to grab a switch 2 just to play it since I have an oled already."

Ad

Hollow Knight Silksong will be released on other platforms as well

Hollow Knight Silksong will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight Silksong will be available on various platforms apart from Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S as well. Fortunately, the game will even be available for free on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Ad

Meanwhile, although Team Cherry had earlier stated that the game will be available on old-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One as well, there hasn't been any recent update confirming this.

Also Read: 5 reasons to play Hollow Knight before Silksong

For more news and updates regarding Hollow Knight Silksong, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.