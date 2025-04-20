Hollow Knight Silksong "is never coming out": Trailer vanishes from Steam, fans lose hope (again)

Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most anticipated video game releases of 2025. After Team Cherry, an independent developer, received a ton of appreciation for Hollow Knight back in 2017, they announced the sequel, Silksong, in 2019. Since then, the game has been teased and postponed several times, which led to fans believing that it might never come out. However, during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct of April 02, 2025, it was announced that the game will be releasing this year.

This exciting announcement had fans jumping out of their chairs. Gamers worldwide have since been keeping an eye on even the smallest of changes and developments regarding the game. Unfortunately, the trailer for Silksong was deleted from the game's Steam page a short while back. At this point, gamers are divided. While there exists a group of people who believe that the game might shadowdrop on April 29, others think that Silksong is just a myth.

Frustrated by this, user @PeanutBrainTS reacted to the update on X, stating:

"This is why I’m waitinng, silk song is never coming out"

Meanwhile, @Sky_RedLogic compared Silkson's delay to the Half Life 3 fiasco, and wondered if it would be a Switch exclusive for the first year. He wrote:

"Dude what is going on with this game? This s**t is starting to remind me of half life 3 bs. Its been 6 years- OVER HALF A DECADE. I get it, c**id delayed things and the project got bigger over time- but now this? Is it gonna become a switch exclusive for the first year now? Or could this be ANOTHER delay? I guess speculation is pointless but updates on this game (or lack there-of) has been wild."

A comment from user @AsheraCynthila read:

"We're NOT getting Silksong before GTA6"

As Silksong was announced recently, many who are excited for the game replayed the prequel. However, the removal of the trailer led to disappointment, as user @YASH184518 stated:

"Those 19 hours on Hollow Knight coming back to punch on me cause i played the game to be ready for silksong"

However, @yavor_e read took on a more positive note and claimed that the developers might have taken the old trailer down since they were making a new one.

"Or or, just hear me out, instead of all of us jumping to conclusions, they might have taken it down because they are making a new one that is more reflective of the actual finished game. Not everything has to be doom and gloom guys."

Will Hollow Knight Silksong release on the original Nintendo Switch?

Hollow Knight Silksong will be available on Nintendo Switch as well (Image via Team Cherry)

As Hollow Knight Silksong was announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, many gamers started wondering if the game will be available on the original Switch as well. The pricing for Switch 2 has been a point of debate ever since it was announced. Many gamers feel that the pricing for the upcoming console is not justified and that the Switch itself feels like a viable option.

Clearing the air about this, Team Cherry's marketing and publishing representative recently made it clear that Hollow Knight Silksong will indeed be available for the original Nintendo Switch as well.

For more updates regarding Hollow Knight Silksong, stay tuned.

