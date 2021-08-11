Objectives bounties will be coming to League of Legends' pre-season 2022 as means to redeem lost games

Champion bounties in League of Legends is a means for players to get a huge boost in gold in case someone has gained a massive lead.

Whenever a champion is in a streak, they keep accumulating a bounty that keeps increasing as the streak continues. However, if an enemy kills this champion, they get the entire bounty gold. This means that if a champion with a legendary streak dies then whoever killed that champion will gain 1000 gold.

This often helps change the course of a game significantly, balancing an uneven situation. Riot, however, is looking to add more ways to achieve the same within League of Legends.

Riot Games will introduce objectives bounties to provide additional means to redeem matches in League of Legends

Currently, the existence of champion bounties within League of Legends is the only means to prevent a match from becoming too one-sided. Riot games feel that adding objective bounties will provide more options to players, adding to the strategy of the game as well.

However, there are certain concerns about it too. If the game introduces objective bounties, players will tactically delay matches to meet those objectives. For instance, if the game introduces something like additional gold for denying drakes, it will extend matches. Riot feels the current match length is quite good, and therefore they will have to put a check on how much players can delay games.

Apart from that, they also want to ensure that if a player is able to win lanes by stomping the enemy, they should not feel that the objective bounty is snatching their accomplishment. Riot will ensure that skilled players are rewarded and that the idea of a skill-gap exists within the match. Therefore, a fair balance will be established that is going to satisfy both sets of players.

However, it still sounds complicated, and players will need to wait until League of Legends’ pre-season 2022 to obtain further updates on the same.

