Oblivion Remastered stuttering and crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible fixes and reasons

Those playing Oblivion Remastered one the PlayStation 5 players are experiencing poor performance on their consoles. While the game receives daily updates to fix this, some prevailing issues need to be fixed from the developers' side. For the time being, you can try out some potential that we have provided below to fix performance issues in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: The solutions mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for all users.

Fixing performance issues in Oblivion Remastered on PS5

1) Restart your console

Restart your console to improve performance (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Gaming for extended hours can lead to overheating and, in turn, poor hardware performance. However, this can be simply fixed by restarting your console. Shut down your console for a few minutes, let it get back to its normal temperature, and then turn it back on after a short while. This will not only help you get stable frame rates but also increase your console's life.

2) Ensure your console gets proper ventilation

Keeping your console in a closed cabinet can lead to poor air flow and ventilation, which can lead to overheating. This is precisely why you need to focus on better ventilation for your console, to get much better frame rates and performance. Relocate your console to a better spot to rectify this problem and ensure your console does not have any dust accumulated as this can also lead to lags and crashes while gaming.

Apart from using a microfiber cloth to remove dust, remove and clean the side panel. Using compressed air can also be a good solution for cleaning your console.

3) Check for firmware and game updates

If you are running older firmware on your console, it can also lead to incompatibility issues which can result in poor performance while playing Oblivion Remastered. This can be simply fixed by updating your firmware version.

Double check for any pending game updates. If so, install them to ensure you are not missing out on any available patches.

For more Oblivion Remastered guides, stay tuned.

