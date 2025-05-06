Oblivion Remastered stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes and reasons

Oblivion Remastered is one of the most anticipated video game releases of 2025. Even though the game is well-optimised, some gamers have been facing performance issues, including dips in FPS and even crashing while playing the game on Xbox Series X/S consoles. Fortunately, there are some methods that you can try to solve these problems.

Below are some reasons that might be responsible for poor performance, alongside a few potential fixes that can help you get stable FPS while playing Oblivion Remastered.

Potential fixes for Oblivion Remastered crashing on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart your console

Restarting the console can often fix performance issues (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Oblivion Remastered is one of the most exciting titles you can play at the moment. We understand the thrills of playing your favourite game for extended hours. However, it can often lead to your console getting overheated, which, in turn, leads to dips in performance. This can be simply fixed by restarting your console. Moreover, you can also try power cycling your console by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all cables after 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for firmware and game updates

If you are running outdated firmware on your Xbox console, it can often lead to compatibility issues, which can lead to performance dips and even crashing at times. A simple fix is to check for firmware updates and download and install them. Moreover, you should also check and download any updates available for Oblivion Remastered. This will ensure you are playing the latest available version of the game and are not missing out on any new patches.

3) Check for overheating and poor ventilation issues

If your console is overheating while gaming despite trying everything mentioned above, make sure there is no accumulated dust on your console. If there is, make sure to give your console a good clean using a microfiber cloth. Dust can often lead to higher temperatures.

While you are at it, make sure that your console is not kept inside a closed cabinet, as this can lead to poor ventilation while gaming.

