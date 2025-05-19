Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest 

The Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest in Oblivion Remastered begins when you speak to S’Krivva in Bravil. She has a problem: someone stole a ring from Ahdarji, a Khajiit who was once part of the Thieves Guild. That someone isn't even in the guild, so now you're the one who has to clean up the mess.

Ad

Before you start, ensure you have at least one lockpick, as you’ll need to bribe someone with it. There are also many locked doors and containers ahead, so if you don’t want to pick them, you’ll need to collect up to five different keys throughout the quest. Here’s a guide for Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Find Ahdarji and hear her side

Ad

Trending

Ahdarji in Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

To begin the Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest in Oblivion Remastered, talk to the beggars in Leyawiin. They’ll say Ahdarji lives on the west side of town, but she’s actually on the east side. You’ll likely find her either at Three Sisters' Inn in the evening or at Five Claws Lodge around midday.

Ad

Once you speak to her, she will drop the name: Amusei, the Argonian you probably remember. She says he stole the ring and wants you to kill him. But you can’t —he’s essential until much later in the game. So she settles for asking you to make him suffer.

Read also: Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Lifting The Vale quest

Visit Amusei in jail

Ask a beggar about Amusei. After a quick bribe, you’ll learn he got arrested for trying to trick Countess Alessia Caro and is now locked up. Guards aren’t supposed to let you visit, but 20 gold will change their mind. If you’d rather sneak in, pickpocket the dungeon key off the jailor or just pick the dungeon door lock.

Ad

Talk to Amusei and offer him a lockpick as a bribe. He spills the truth: the ring originally belonged to the Countess, not Ahdarji. He tried to ransom it back and got arrested. The ring’s now with the Countess.

Set up the heist

Bribing Hlidara Mothril in Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

Go back to Ahdarji and tell her what Amusei said. She agrees to pay you double if you get it back. Now you must steal the ring from Countess Alessia Caro. Ask another beggar — they’ll point you to Hlidara Mothril, the Countess' handmaiden. With 60 disposition, Hlidara will tell you the Countess is out of town from the 15th to the 17th every month.

Ad

Raise it to 70, and she reveals the ring isn’t always on her — she takes it off for baths and sleep, leaving it in a jewellery box near her bed. She also tells you about a secret passage from the torture chamber straight into the Countess’ private quarters.

Break into the Countess’ room

Wait until after 11 pm, when the Countess is asleep. Go to Castle Leyawiin Basement and look for a lever hidden in an open barrel. That opens a secret wall into the torture room. Pull another hidden lever inside the secret passage, then pick the leveled lock to continue.

Ad

You’ll hit another locked door. You can pickpocket the key from either the Count or Caelia Draconis if you want to avoid the lock. Inside, sneak past a patrolling guard and unlock the door to the private quarters. You can also come through the County Hall, but it’s riskier — more people to dodge.

Obtaining the Ahdarji's ring in Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Kibbles Gaming)

Inside her room, the jewellery box is on the dresser to the right of her bed. Either pick the lock or steal the jewellery box key from the Countess. Take the ring, and while you're at it, you can grab a letter titled Divining the Elder Scrolls worth 50 gold. Then leave the same way you came. However, watch out, as the guard is still on patrol.

Ad

Wrap it up

Bring the ring back to Ahdarji. If you told her about Amusei trying to sell it, she’ll pay 200 gold. Then return to S’Krivva. She gives you another 200 gold, promotes you to Prowler, and unlocks the next quest in Oblivion Remastered.

This concludes our guide on Ahdaji’s Heirloom quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Check out: How to obtain Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.