How to obtain Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered

The Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered is tied to the Knights of the Nine DLC. You won’t find it lying around – you must complete the quest, The Faithful Squire, first. Once that’s done, walk into Underpall Cave and the quest to get the sword will automatically start.

Here’s a guide to get the Crusador in Oblivion Remastered.

Locating the Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered

The whereabouts for the Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered

Going through Underpall Cave

As soon as you enter Underpall Cave, your goal is to track down Lord Vlindrel and retrieve the sword. If you accepted Sir Lathon into the Knights of the Nine earlier, he will join you during this part. The cave has five sections, but you only need to navigate through three.

Start from the entrance – look for the round tower door to Underpall Keep, take a left, then another left, and follow the hallway to the Underpall Reflecting Chamber.

Finding Lord Vlindrel

Utilize clairvoyance to track the location

Once inside the Reflecting Chamber, you’ll see two paths. The left path is quicker but has enemies, and you will also find Sir Roderic’s body there. The one on the right takes longer but is safer – it leads around the area and allows you to sneak up to the far end of the room where Lord Vlindrel is waiting.

Regardless of which path you take, you’ll have to confront Lord Vlindrel’s Wraith. After defeating him, the Sword of the Crusader will drop. However, be cautious – if he dies too close to the pool of water, the sword can fall into it and become harder to retrieve.

Don’t equip the sword yet

The Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered

The Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered is cursed when you pick it up. If you equip it before cleaning it, you’ll get Lord Vlindrel’s Curse, which gives you Stunted Magicka (your magicka won’t regenerate) and 100% weakness to fire, frost, shock, poison, and magic. Even unequipping the sword won’t fix this. You need to purify it.

Purifying the Sword

Take out the Aurorans

To purify the sword, go to the Chapel of Arkay in Cheydinhal. Once you enter, the place will be under attack by Aurorans. Defeat them, then pray at the Altar of the Nine. The cursed sword will be removed and returned to your inventory, now cleansed. Your journal will update, saying it’s purified.

What happens next

After that, return to the Priory of the Nine. Sir Thedret will speak with you, and the next quest, "The Blessing of Talos," will begin. You now possess the purified Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered, along with all the relics.

That's all on getting the Sword of Crusador in Oblivion Remastered.

