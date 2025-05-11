Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Boots of Springheel Jak quest

The Boots of Springheel Jak quest in Oblivion Remastered starts after you fence 800 gold worth of stolen items. Once that’s done, Amusei will track you down with a message from Gray Fox. He asks to meet you at Ganredhel’s house in Cheydinhal.

Talk to Gray Fox, and he’ll explain that he’s looking for the legendary Boots of Springheel Jak, worn by a thief from 300 years ago. The only lead is a man named Jakben, Earl of Imbel, who is said to be a descendant. Here's a quick guide.

Boots of Springheel Jak quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts of the Imperial City in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Find Jakben’s house and gather info

Head to the Talos Plaza District in the Imperial City. Then, bribe a beggar to find out where the Earl lives — his house is along the inner wall. Break in and head up to the attic. Inside his private quarters, search the desk for a book confirming his family line. That gives you enough to press him for answers.

Speak with Jakben and enter the crypt

Jakben in Boots of Springheel Jak (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Wait until night so that Jakben is awake, and confront him about Springheel Jak’s tomb. He’ll act unsure at first, but eventually gives you the key to the catacombs under the house. Use the key to unlock the door inside the house that leads downstairs to the crypt.

Explore the catacombs and find the truth

The crypt is full of enemies. You’ll face a vampire matriarch and a wraith along the way. Keep moving through the tunnels until you find Springheel Jak’s diary. Reading it confirms the twist — Jakben is Springheel Jak. He never died and has been hiding the truth. The boots are not in the tomb.

Jakben attacks — defeat him and take the boots

As you head out of the crypt, Jakben ambushes you. You’ll have to kill him. If you want an easier fight, it’s possible to pickpocket his gear earlier while he’s crouching in the study. Once he’s dead, loot his body and take the Boots of Springheel Jak.

Alternate path

If you want to skip the underground part entirely, just kill Jakben right after speaking to him. His body will still have the boots, and you can turn the quest in normally. This avoids any bugs or extra enemies.

Wrap up the quest

Return to Gray Fox with the boots. He’ll give you 500 gold, and you gain +2 Infamy. Furthermore, this unlocks the next quest, The Ultimate Heist. You’ll also see a Black Horse Courier article called 'Vampire Nest in the City!', triggered by the events of this mission.

Note: The quest won’t start if you’re in jail or hanging around Cheydinhal when Amusei is supposed to find you.

That's all on the Boots of Springheel Jak in Oblivion Remastered.

