Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete The Path of the Righteous quest

The Path of the Righteous in Oblivion Remastered kicks off the hunt for one of the most powerful blunt weapons in the game — the Mace of Zenithar, also known as the Mace of the Crusader. This quest is part of the Knights of the Nine line, and like the rest of the relic missions.

Here's how to finish the quest properly without missing anything.

The Path of the Righteous quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Speak to Sir Ralvas at the Priory of the Nine (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack)

Once you’ve got the Boots of the Crusader (from the Nature’s Fury quest) and your Infamy is at 0 or 1, you’ll unlock The Path of the Righteous after talking to Sir Ralvas back at the Priory. He’ll admit he couldn’t complete Zenithar’s trial and passes the challenge on to you. From here, your next stop is Leyawiin.

Leyawiin Chapel and the Tomb of Saint Kaladas

Carodus Oholin in The Path of the Righteous quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack)

Head down south to Leyawiin, and enter the Chapel of Zenithar, located in the northwest corner of the city. Inside, Carodus Oholin will approach you — another failed knight who’s now just hanging around the chapel. He won’t stop you, though. Go ahead and make your way into the undercroft.

Once inside the undercroft, you’ll deal with some ghostly enemies. Clear them out and head straight to the Tomb of Saint Kaladas. This is where the actual test begins.

How to cross the Chasm and get the Mace of Zenithar

Way towards the 'Mace of the Crusader' (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack)

Activating the tomb drops you into a weird, void-like space. In front of you is the Mace of Zenithar — but it’s stuck on an isolated platform with a bottomless pit between you and it.

Here’s the trick: equip the Boots of the Crusader. When they’re on, a glowing light bridge will form, letting you walk straight across to grab the mace.

If the bridge doesn’t show up or you can’t equip the boots, check your Infamy under the Details tab in your character menu. If it’s above 1, the boots won’t function. You’ll need to complete the Pilgrimage quest to reset.

Back to Leyawiin and Auroran Ambush

Take down the Aurorans (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Gamerack )

Once you grab the Mace of Zenithar, the game takes you back to the chapel. But don’t put your weapon away yet. The moment you return, Aurorans — golden Daedric foot soldiers of Umaril — will ambush the chapel. Fight them off with the help of any surviving NPCs.

Once the dust settles, The Path of the Righteous wraps up in Oblivion Remastered.

