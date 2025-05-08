Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Bravil Recommendation quest

The Bravil Recommendation quest in Oblivion Remastered is part of the Mages Guild questline. To get into the Arcane University, you’ll need to complete this along with other recommendation quests from nearby cities. This one is given by Kud-Ei in Bravil, and the goal is to retrieve a stolen staff.

This guide explains how to complete the Bravil Recommendation quest in the game.

Bravil Recommendation quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Bravil Recommendation quest whereabouts in Oblivion Remastered

Start things off with Kud-Ei at Bravil Mages Guild

Kud-Ei in the Bravil Recommendation quest

You’ll find Kud-Ei, the local guild leader, lounging inside the Bravil Guild building — she’s the Argonian who’s usually reading on the bench. Don’t rush through her dialogue too quickly. You must scroll down and select the "Varon Vamori" option to trigger the quest properly. She then gives you a Beguile scroll to help with persuasion.

Confront Varon Vamori

Interact with Varon in Oblivion Remastered

Varon’s house is across the street from the guild, to your left — the one with the wooden steps leading up to the door. His front door is unlocked during the day, so you can simply enter the house and find him.

Talk to Varon and select the "Ardaline" topic. He will initially act innocent and dodge your questions. That’s your cue to whip out the Beguile scroll Kud-Ei gave you. Cast the spell, and you’ll see a glow on his head — that’s when you know it worked. Now bring up "Mage’s Staff," and he’ll finally crack.

As it turns out, Varon had a crush on Ardaline, got mad she didn’t return the interest, and ended up selling her staff to Soris Arenim over in the Imperial City’s Talos Plaza District.

Report back before heading to the city

Before you sprint off to the Imperial City, go back to Kud-Ei and update her on the situation. She’ll give you three more Beguile scrolls, which make your life much easier when interacting with the next NPCs. Don’t skip this step — you’ll need those scrolls if you don’t want to waste money or time.

Steal the Mage’s Staff back from Soris Arenim

Soris Arenim's house whereabouts

Make your way to Soris Arenim’s house in the Talos Plaza District. His wife, Erissare Arenim, is your way in. Chat her up, and if she’s not feeling friendly, use another Beguile scroll.

Once her Disposition is high enough, she’ll spill the beans: the staff is hidden in a locked chest in the basement, and Soris keeps the key in a desk upstairs. You’ve got two routes here: either try to persuade Soris to sell it back (costs Gold), or you can go the sneaky route and save your money.

For the latter approach, sneak upstairs, grab the key from Soris’ desk, then head down to the basement. Look for the drawer with books stacked on top — that’s where the staff is. Use the same key to unlock it. You get the staff without paying a single coin, and nobody catches on. Clean job.

Return the staff and seal the deal

Return the Mage’s Staff to Kud-Ei in Bravil. She expresses her gratitude and gives you a Captivate spell for your efforts. This also concludes the Bravil Recommendation quest.

Also read: Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Caught in the Hunt quest

