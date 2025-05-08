Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Nature's Fury quest

The Nature's Fury quest in Oblivion Remastered is part of the Knights of the Nine questline. It’s not only about swinging your sword or casting flashy spells — it’s about surviving, thinking strategically, and earning the Boots of the Crusader the right way.

This guide explains how to complete the Nature's Fury quest in the game.

Nature's Fury quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts of the Grove of Trials (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

A new objective becomes available once you complete the Priory of the Nine quest. Head to the Shrine of Kynareth, which is located west of the Imperial City. The shrine is in a forest area — there are no dungeons or enemies here, just a small shrine with a few followers.

Interact with Avita Vesnia (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Talk to Avita Vesnia at the shrine. She tells you that you must pass a test in order to receive Kynareth's blessing, and then directs you toward the Grove of Trials. The only clue she gives is to respect nature. No quest markers will guide you to the grove — you have to locate the place yourself.

What to do at the Grove of Trials

Once you arrive at the grove, wait a few seconds. You’ll hear growling, and then a brown bear will appear and come straight at you.

Here’s the most important part of the quest: do not attack the bear.

Even though the bear is hostile and will land heavy hits, you're not supposed to fight back. Just survive. Keep moving around the area to avoid damage and use potions to stay alive. You need to hold out without dealing any damage.

After a short time, if you haven’t attacked the bear, a message will appear saying a hidden cave has been revealed. The bear will stop attacking and leave. That confirms you’ve passed Kynareth’s test.

Where to find the Boots of the Crusader

Get the Boots of the Crusader to complete Nature's Fury (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

Once the bear is gone, head to the north side of the grove. A door to a small cave will now be open. Go inside — it’s a short walk, with no enemies or traps.

At the end of the path, you’ll find the Boots of the Crusader placed on a stone platform. Pick them up, and the Nature's Fury quest will be completed.

