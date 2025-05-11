Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete The Wayward Knight quest

The Wayward Knight quest in Oblivion Remastered takes place in Cheydinhal and is tied directly to the Knights of the Thorn faction. You’ll need to help Count Indarys’ son, Farwil, who has entered an Oblivion Gate outside the city. Whether he lives or dies determines if you can join the faction and receive some exclusive rewards.

Here’s everything that happens in the Wayward Knight quest in Oblivion Remastered.

The Wayward Knight quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts for task (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

You’ll only get access to The Wayward Knight quest after completing the Dagon Shrine quest from the main story. After that’s done, head over to Cheydinhal — it’s east of the Imperial City. Enter through the West Gate and talk to any guard you find inside. Ask about Cheydinhal, and they’ll inform you that a new Oblivion Gate has appeared just outside the city walls.

That starts the quest. Head out the same West Gate, follow the marker, and you’ll find a guard posted near the gate. He explains that Farwil Indarys and a group of Knights of the Thorn have already gone in to deal with it. Now you must follow them inside.

Inside the Oblivion gate: Find Farwil and stay close

Once inside the gate, follow the main path and watch for enemies. You’ll come across several dead or dying Knights of the Thorn along the way. Loot their gear — some of them carry helpful items. Keep going until you reach the next area deeper into the realm.

Farwil in The Wayward Knight quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

Eventually, you’ll meet up with Farwil and one of his remaining allies. After a short conversation, your task is to help them fight through the rest of the tower and close the gate. This is where the real part of the quest starts.

Farwil must survive if you want to join the Knights of the Thorn and get unique gear after the quest. If he dies, you can still complete the quest, but you’ll miss out on the rewards. You must loot his ring and bring it back to the count if he doesn’t make it.

To keep Farwil alive, don’t let him rush into fights alone. Stay ahead of him, take out enemies quickly, and make use of Heal Other type restoration spells to keep him going during tougher fights.

Reaching and closing the gate

Head ahead to conclude the Wayward Knight quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@WoW Quests)

The final part of the quest takes place in the main tower. Climb the tower carefully. Enemies will show up more often the higher you go. Try to stay in front of Farwil and deal with threats before they reach him. You’ll see bone-like structures along the walls — use them to move upward toward the Sigil Stone.

At the top is the Sigillum Sanguis. Activate the Sigil Stone to close the Oblivion gate. Once that’s done, everyone will be teleported back outside the city.

Rewards

The outcome changes depending on whether Farwil survived:

If Farwil is alive , talk to him and he’ll make you an honorary member of the Knights of the Thorn. Choose one: Thornblade from Count Indarys or Staff of Indarys.

, talk to him and he’ll make you an honorary member of the Knights of the Thorn. Choose one: Thornblade from Count Indarys or Staff of Indarys. If Farwil died, you get 400 Gold, Indarys Signet Ring, Steel Armor & Sword, Knights of the Thorn Shield, and Knights of the Thorn Medallion.

That's all on the Wayward Knight quest in Oblivion Remastered.

