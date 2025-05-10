How to obtain the Sufferthorn Dagger in Oblivion Remastered

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 10, 2025 08:36 GMT
Sufferthorn Dagger in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks)
The Sufferthorn Dagger in Oblivion Remastered is a bonus weapon tied to the Accidents Happen quest from the Dark Brotherhood line. You’ll only get this dagger if the target, Baenlin, is eliminated exactly as instructed. Joining the Dark Brotherhood and completing the A Watery Grave quest is required to unlock the quest.

This guide explains how to get the Sufferthorn Dagger in the game.

Locating the Sufferthorn Dagger in Oblivion Remastered

Sufferthorn Dagger&#039;s objective (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@WoW Quests)
To get the Sufferthorn Dagger, follow the method below without missing any step:

Start by heading to Baenlin’s house in Bruma. It’s located on the east side of the city. Enter the house and make your way to the second floor, where you’ll find a crawlspace above the room Baenlin sits in.

You must wait until 8 pm, as Baenlin will sit directly under a mounted head at that time. The kill has to be done by removing the fastenings holding up the mounted head in the crawlspace. Do not use any weapons, spells, or other methods.

Valtieri presents you with the dagger (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@WoW Quests)
Also, do not harm Gromm, Baenlin’s bodyguard. If Gromm dies or if Baenlin is killed any other way, the bonus dagger will not be given. Once the mounted head falls and kills Baenlin, exit the house without being caught or raising any alarms. If everything is done correctly, you’ll receive the Dagger as a reward.

Sufferthorn Dagger details in Oblivion Remastered

Here’s what the dagger offers:

  • Damage: 9
  • Weight: 5.00
  • Health: 70
  • Base Value: 31 Gold

Enchantment effects:

  • Drain Strength on Strike: 12 pts
  • Damage Strength on Strike: 25 pts

This makes it effective at weakening enemies who rely on strength-based attacks, especially in the early to mid-game.

