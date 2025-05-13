How to obtain Emperor’s Sword in Oblivion Remastered

If you’re looking to get your hands on the Emperor’s Sword early in Oblivion Remastered, there’s a little trick that lets you loot it without setting off the Blades. It’s not something the game openly tells you, and it only works if you set things up just right at the start.

Here’s a guide to get the Emperor’s Sword in Oblivion Remastered.

Locating the Emperor’s Sword in Oblivion Remastered

Emperor Uriel Septim in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks || YouTube/@Buddha saurus)

The whole trick hinges on this one decision. When Uriel Septim asks what sign you were born under, choose The Lover. No exceptions. You’ll receive a one-time-use power called Lover’s Kiss.

Go through the sewers and prison with the Emperor and the Blades as usual. Fight what you need to fight, don’t rush anything. Eventually, Baurus or one of the other Blades will tell you to wait with the Emperor. This is the point where the guards move off to protect the Emperor in the corridor-like tunnel from the Assassins and stop watching you. Now it’s just you and the old man. That’s your opening.

Make the Emperor turn hostile — but don’t kill him

Take a few steps back so you’re not right up in his face. Then cast a weak offensive spell on him. Something like Flare works fine — it’s low damage and doesn’t risk killing him.

He’ll get mad and become hostile. You’ll see him start to charge at you, but that’s exactly what you want. The Blades are gone, so no one’s going to jump in or yell at you.

Hit him with Lover’s Kiss before he gives his final speech

Now hit him with Lover’s Kiss. That 10-second paralysis will drop him mid-animation. While he’s on the ground, he’ll still deliver an iconic monologue. Right as he finishes talking, he dies. But since he died while hostile, the game treats it differently.

No guard is scolding you. No failed quest. Just a body on the ground and...The Emperor’s Sword, lying right next to him.

That's all on getting the Emperor’s Sword in Oblivion Remastered.

