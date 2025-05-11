Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Boethia quest

In Oblivion Remastered, the Boethia quest is one of the tougher Daedric quests. It starts once you reach level 20 and bring a Daedra Heart to the shrine located east of Cheydinhal. The heart can be looted from Dremora or Xivilai inside any Oblivion Gate. Once both conditions are met, Boethia will open a portal and begin the Tournament of Ten Bloods.
Here's a guide on the Boethia quest in Oblivion Remastered.
Boethia quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered
Once you’ve hit Level 20, head to Boethia’s Shrine, located east of Cheydinhal. The shrine won’t speak to you until you offer a Daedra Heart. You can loot this off Dremora or Xivilai. Go in, fight around, and you’ll eventually find one. Loot the heart, bring it back, and the shrine will activate.
Once you hand the heart over, Boethia opens a portal to a custom Oblivion plane. Step in, but do note that you can’t leave until the job’s done.
Tournament of Ten Bloods
You get dropped into a sealed arena. No map, no shortcuts. The goal is to fight the champions, each one a different race from yours. That means if your character is a Khajiit, you won’t fight a Khajiit — but you’ll face the other nine.
Here’s the full list of races that can show up:
- Argonian
- Breton
- Dark Elf (Dunmer)
- High Elf (Altmer)
- Imperial
- Khajiit
- Nord
- Orc
- Redguard
- Wood Elf (Bosmer)
These champions come one at a time, but there’s no break between them. The second you kill one, the next shows up. If you’re low on health and stamina halfway through, tough luck — you'd better have brought potions.
Each champion has their armor, weapons, and combat style. Some go melee-heavy while others use magic. You’ll need to adapt as you go, so don’t lock yourself into one strategy.
What to bring and what to expect in Boethia quest
- Health and fatigue potions. Stock up — you'll consume them quickly.
- Repair hammers. Your weapons and armor will wear out. Fix them before entering — there's no fixing inside.
- Gear up smart. Bring your best damage-dealing weapon and enchantments that can last the whole run.
- No fast travel, no exit. Once you're in the tournament arena, there’s no backing out.
After beating all the champions, a portal appears right where you started. Step in, and you’re sent back to the mortal world, right in front of the Boethia shrine.
What you get for finishing the Boethia quest
Boethia will speak to you once more and reward you with the Goldbrand.
- The Goldbrand is a one-handed katana
- Has a fire enchantment that deals 22 fire damage per hit
- Fast weapon, perfect for melee builds
Also, for those who know where to look, Goldbrand can be upgraded to Eltonbrand — but that’s tied to a hidden quest and not part of this one directly.
That's all on the Boethia quest in Oblivion Remastered.
