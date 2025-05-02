Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete The Assassinated Man quest

The Dark Brotherhood is a guild in Oblivion Remastered that specializes in the art of assassination. Being a member of this guild and performing all the tasks helps reduce the population of Cyrodiil one after the other. Since the main goal of this organization involves defeating and killing specific individuals, The Assassinated Man quest brings out a different perspective. It requires you to set up an assassination to save someone's life.

This guide will explain how to complete The Assassinated Man quest in Oblivion Remastered.

The Assassinated Man quest walkthrough from Oblivion Remastered

Break into Francois Motierre's to stab him to save his life in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

As a member of the Dark Brotherhood guild, you have some responsibilities to fulfill and chances to strengthen your relationship with other members, and a major part of this is to defeat enemies. In the Assassinated Man quest, the organization orders you to orchestrate an assassination to save a life in Oblivion Remastered.

Performing this task changes the whole motive of this guild, as you must set up a character's death, named Francois Motierre. He is in a lot of debt, and many people are after his life.

You can start this quest by interacting with Vicente Valtieri, who is found at the Sanctuary in Cheydinhal. He will provide all the information and instructions for the task.

Once you have all the details and agree to do the job, go to a location named Chorrol. When you reach the spot, enter Francois Motierre's house by breaking the lock on the door. Upon successfully getting inside Motierre's house, you will find Motierre waiting for you, and he will discuss every detail about how an enforcer, named Hides-His-Heart, wants to kill him.

Fight off the enforcer to save Motierre's life in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Game Studios, Virtuos || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

The strategy is quite straightforward, but you need to carry it out with precision. Your main goal is to stab Motierre using a knife coated with poison, and an enforcer needs to be right around to witness you commit the crime, so that the assassination seems authentic.

Note: As soon as you stab him, you have to run away so that the enforcer fails to catch you. You cannot kill the enforcer while trying to flee the location.

Once Motierre pretends to be dead in Oblivion Remastered, his body will be discreetly moved to the undercroft, under the Chorrol Chapel. You must wait for a day and go to the undercroft, where you will find an antidote. You must give it to Motierre to counter the poison and revive him.

After bringing him back to life, the carcasses of his ancestors feel offended and try to kill him. Here, you must fight them off and take Motierre to the Gray Mare safely. Then return to Valtieri and tell him that the job has been completed, which will ultimately finish the quest.

