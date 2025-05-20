The Untaxing the Poor quest in Oblivion Remastered begins once you’ve fenced at least 50 gold in stolen goods. You must sell the items to Ongar, the fence, who is usually found in Bruma. Once that’s done, return to the Waterfront District in the Imperial City and meet Armand Christophe in the garden area at midnight.

This is the first special assignment from Armand. You’re told that Captain Hieronymus Lex has been taxing the poor unfairly, and your task is to sneak into the South Watchtower in the Temple District, recover the stolen gold, and take the tax records listing how much each person paid. Here’s how to complete the Untaxing the Poor quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Untaxing the Poor quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Tower location (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

How to enter the South Watchtower safely

The South Watchtower is guarded 24/7, but the safest time to enter is around 3 AM. Most of the guards inside will be asleep at this time, giving you a better chance of sneaking through without getting into trouble. Before heading there, it is wise to store away any unsold stolen items.

Once inside, you’ll need to climb multiple ladders. If a guard spots you, they may warn you for trespassing. If that happens, keep moving up — don’t stop or try to talk your way out. As you ascend, you can loot gear from some of the rooms. There’s armor that can be stolen and sold later, but ensure you’re not wasting time or getting caught.

Getting the tax records and gold

When you reach the ladder with an average lock, it indicates that you’re close to Hieronymus Lex’s quarters. Pick the lock and climb into the room. Lex should be asleep in his bed. You don’t need to pickpocket him — he’s not carrying what you need. Instead, search for a desk near the trapdoor. This desk also has an average lock. Open it, and you’ll find the tax records and the gold.

Before you leave, check beside Lex’s bed. A Nirnroot plant is growing there. Take it — it’s rare and useful later on. Now, return the way you came. Use the ladders, stay quiet, and exit the tower without getting caught.

Finishing the quest

Armand in Untaxing the Poor quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Return to Armand in the Waterfront District to give him the records and gold. This will complete the Untaxing the Poor quest and advance your progress in the Thieves Guild storyline.

