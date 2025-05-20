Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Allies for Bruma quest 

In Oblivion Remastered, the Allies for Bruma quest becomes available right after you complete Bruma Gate. Before starting Defense of Bruma, Jauffre asks you to travel across Cyrodiil and request military support from the other cities. The Daedric threat is growing, and Bruma’s small guard force won’t be enough.

Here’s how to complete the Allies for Bruma quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Allies for Bruma quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Count Andel Indarys from Cheydinhal (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Youtube/@WoW Quests)

Once Jauffre gives the order, map markers will appear for all the cities you need to visit. Travel to each city’s castle and speak with the count or countess. Select the “Aid for Bruma” dialogue option. Each leader will agree to send help only after you close the Oblivion Gate near their city.

What each city offers after helping

Anvil – Countess Millona Umbranox sends 2 Anvil Soldiers after the gate is closed.

– Countess Millona Umbranox sends after the gate is closed. Bravil – Count Regulus Terentius agrees to send help through Viera Lerus .

– Count Regulus Terentius agrees to send help through . Cheydinhal – Count Andel Indarys will send Ulrich Leland and 1 soldier once the gate is shut.

– Count Andel Indarys will send once the gate is shut. Chorrol – Countess Arriana Valga gives 2 Chorrol Soldiers after the Oblivion Gate is cleared.

– Countess Arriana Valga gives after the Oblivion Gate is cleared. Leyawiin – Count Marius Caro provides 1 Leyawiin Soldier once the local threat is dealt with.

– Count Marius Caro provides once the local threat is dealt with. Skingrad – Count Janus Hassildor sends 1 Skingrad Soldier after his city’s gate is closed.

– Count Janus Hassildor sends after his city’s gate is closed. Kvatch – Savlian Matius can only offer help after completing the Battle for Castle Kvatch. Once that’s done, he’ll send 1 Kvatch Soldier, even though the city is already destroyed.

What doesn’t work

You cannot recruit help from the Imperial City. Speaking to High Chancellor Ocato won’t lead to any support — he says the Imperial Legions are tied up elsewhere. The Guilds are also mentioned by Jauffre, but they aren’t available for recruitment during this quest.

When to end the quest

The Oblivion Gate in Allies for Bruma quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks || Youtube/@WoW Quests)

Once you’ve gathered as much support as you want, talk to Martin at Cloud Ruler Temple to start the Defense of Bruma quest. This also auto-completes Allies for Bruma, even if some cities haven’t sent help yet. However, having around 10 soldiers can make a significant difference in the upcoming battle.

If you have already closed any Oblivion Gates before starting this quest, go back and speak with the city leaders anyway. They will still send their soldiers if the gate is already gone.

This concludes our guide for the Allies for Bruma quest in Oblivion Remastered.

