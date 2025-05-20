Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Stendarr’s Mercy quest 

The Stendarr’s Mercy quest in Oblivion Remastered is part of the Knights of the Nine storyline and starts after you finish the Priory of the Nine quest. To complete it, you must deal with a family curse and recover the Gauntlets of the Crusader, a key relic needed to continue the main questline.
Here is a guide to complete Stendarr’s Mercy quest.
Stendarr’s Mercy quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered
First, travel to Chorrol — it's along the Black Road, near the Great Forest. Once you arrive, follow the quest marker to the Chapel of Stendarr and go inside. At the back of the chapel, you’ll spot the Gauntlets of the Crusader lying on the floor. Try picking them up. You won’t be able to, as they won’t budge. That’s your cue that there’s more to this quest than just grabbing an item.
Speak to Areldur about the Gauntlets
Look for a priest named Areldur inside the chapel, and ask him about the Gauntlets. He will mention Kellen, a descendant of Sir Casimir, who is tied to the curse, keeping the Gauntlets stuck. Areldur will not give you the full picture right away, but you will know what to do next.
Find Kellen in the Chapel Hall
Head down into the Chapel Hall (there’s a stairway inside the chapel leading down). Find Kellen resting in a side room. Talk to him and he’ll explain the full story — Sir Casimir once lost control and killed a beggar in a moment of anger, which led to the curse being passed down his bloodline. Kellen is carrying that curse now, which is why the Gauntlets can’t be moved.
He’ll also mention that Areldur might know a way to lift the curse, but hasn’t acted on it.
Go back to Areldur and get the truth
Head back upstairs and speak to Areldur again. This time, he admits that he knows how to lift the curse — someone has to take it on willingly by praying at the chapel’s altar. He didn’t do it himself because he was afraid of the consequences.
Take the curse and use Lay Hands
Walk to the altar in the center of the chapel. Interact with it and pray. By doing this, you’ll accept the curse and receive a new spell: Lay Hands. Now, return to Kellen downstairs and cast Lay Hands on him. The curse will transfer from him to you. Kellen gets healed immediately and leaves his bed.
The curse you now carry comes with a minor fatigue effect, but it’s not permanent and doesn’t stop your progress.
Claim the Gauntlets of the Crusader
Now go back upstairs to the back of the chapel, where the Gauntlets were earlier. You can now lift them without any issue.
This concludes our guide on Stendarr’s Mercy quest in Oblivion Remastered.
