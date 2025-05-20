Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete A Wound in Time quest 

A Wound in Time is one of the new quests added in Oblivion Remastered and is only available in the Deluxe Edition. It acts as the first part of a two-part questline and sets the stage for bigger events involving the Order of the Hour. You’ll be helping a priest near Kvatch and exploring a dangerous Ayleid ruin close to Anvil.

Here is a guide to complete the A Wound in Time quest.

A Wound in Time quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Beldaburo's whereabouts in A Wound in Time quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The quest begins upon hearing rumors in the Imperial City about a troubled priest in Kvatch. You can either wait for this rumor to arise while talking to NPCs or head directly to the Kvatch Refugee Camp. There, you’ll meet Ilav Dralgoner, a priest of Akatosh.

Speak with him, and he’ll explain that he’s part of the Order of the Hour, a group associated with the Akatosh Chantry. He needs your help investigating some recent disappearances near Anvil. This is where the real investigation starts.

Finding Beldaburo Ruins

From Anvil, travel north along the coast. Just before the Brena River, you’ll find the entrance to Beldaburo, an Ayleid ruin related to the missing persons case. Inside, you’ll encounter a dungeon filled with undead enemies. Most are weak to fire and Turn Undead effects.

Avoid using frost, poison, or paralysis spells, as most enemies in this dungeon resist those.

Locked door and barrier inside Beldaburo

After clearing the first area, you will encounter a locked door leading to Beldaburo Anga. This door cannot be picked, and you will not find a key nearby either. There is no way to progress from here. Therefore, exit the ruins and return to Ilav Dralgoner at the Kvatch camp.

Ending the quest

Tell Dralgoner about the blocked door. He explains that the barrier isn’t just locked — it’s paused by time magic, something known as a Time Wound. He also tells you that one of the Elder Scrolls was stolen from the Order, and he believes it’s connected.

This brings A Wound in Time to a close and unlocks the next quest: Saving Time Itself.

