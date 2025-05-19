Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Bad Medicine quest

The Bad Medicine quest in Oblivion Remastered is part of the Dark Brotherhood storyline and emphasizes stealth. You are tasked with poisoning a man named Roderick, who is being kept alive by medicine in Fort Sutch. The objective is to sneak in, plant the poison, and leave without being detected. If you succeed, you earn a bonus reward.

Here’s a guide for the Bad Medicine quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Bad Medicine quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts for Fort Slutch (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@WoW Quests)

Starting the quest

You will unlock Bad Medicine automatically after finishing Enter the Eliminator. Speak to Ocheeva in the Sanctuary for the contract. Your target is Roderick, located at Fort Sutch. The fastest way to get there is to travel to Anvil and head directly north.

The fort is not far. From the map marker, head slightly southeast, and you will see the entrance to Fort Sutch.

Getting through Fort Sutch

Your objective is to find and poison Roderick’s medicine without being seen. The place is guarded, so stealth is important.

If you have the Shadow birthsign, you gain a daily-use Chameleon power that lasts for 60 seconds. This is very helpful.

Otherwise, you can craft Invisibility or Chameleon potions, or purchase the spells from Mraaj-Dar back at the Sanctuary. Just remember that you’ll need a sufficiently high Illusion stat to cast them.

Once inside Fort Sutch, remain in stealth mode throughout. The lighting is dim, which works to your advantage. Guards patrol the area, but their routes are easy to follow if you take your time.

Stay to the left side of the fort and head toward the back. That’s where Roderick’s Quarters are. Inside the room, you’ll find a cabinet with his medicine. Interact with it to place the poison. After that, you can quietly leave the way you came.

Finishing the quest and getting your reward

Ocheeva in Bad Medicine quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@WoW Quests)

If you complete the Bad Medicine quest without being seen, return to Ocheeva. Along with gold, you get The Deceiver’s Finery — a unique outfit with the following bonuses:

Fortify Personality

Fortify Speechcraft

What if you get spotted?

If a guard sees you or enters alert mode, you lose the bonus. You can still complete the quest, but you won’t receive the extra reward. Additionally, killing Roderick directly will fail the bonus condition, even if no one observes you.

