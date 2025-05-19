Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Ritual of Mania quest 

The Ritual of Mania quest in Oblivion Remastered is your path to becoming the Duke or Duchess of Mania in the Shivering Isles DLC. It’s given by Sheogorath once you finish the “Cold Flame of Agnon” mission, and it's a part of the larger Ritual of Accession storyline. This quest focuses on removing Thadon from power and taking his place.

Here’s a guide for the Ritual of Mania quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Ritual of Mania quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Sheogorath in Ritual of Mania quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@OpenWorldGamesZ)

Starting the ritual

You begin by talking to Sheogorath again after finishing the required prior quest. He’ll bring up the Ritual of Accession. From there, choose the Duke of Mania path. You’ll then be directed to speak with Dervenin and Arctus, who will fill you in on what needs to happen next.

Dervenin is your main contact. He’ll tell you to go speak to Wide-Eye, one of Thadon’s loyal servants. You can usually find her in the House of Mania area, the Halcyon Conservatory, or wandering around Bliss. You need her Disposition at 70 or more. Once she likes you enough, ask her about Thadon, and she’ll spill the details on something called Greenmote.

Getting into the Greenmote Silo

Wide-Eye in Ritual of Mania quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@OpenWorldGamesZ)

The key to completing this quest is poisoning Thadon — that means getting your hands on Greenmote. To do that, you’ll need to tail Wide-Eye. Wait until it’s 3 PM in-game, and she’ll walk to a statue in the Palace Courtyard — northeast side. Follow her there without being spotted. She’ll trigger a hidden switch on the statue, opening a secret path to the Greenmote Silo.

Head inside — it’s a cave with a few guards patrolling the place. You can sneak past them or fight your way through. Go deeper into the cave until you find the stash and take two doses of Greenmote. That’s all you’ll need.

Poisoning Thadon’s meal

Next, go to Thadon’s Quarters. Find the kitchen area, which is on the west side. In there, you’ll find his food and wine.

Add one dose of Greenmote to his food.

Add the second dose to the wine, which is stored in the nearby cupboard.

Now, all that’s left is to wait for the right time.

Watch the ritual unfold

Head to the Throne Room of Mania around 8:00 P.M. That’s when Thadon and Wide-Eye will be having their usual evening feast. Take a seat and wait. After a short while, Thadon will collapse and die from the poisoned meal. Don’t interrupt anything and don’t attack. Just let it happen.

Once it’s done, loot Thadon’s blood — that’s all you need. (You can’t take his clothes as they’re locked out of the loot table.)

Finish the ritual

With the blood in hand, go straight to Sacellum Arden-Sul, where Sheogorath is waiting. Place the blood in the altar you find inside, which will trigger a short scene. Talk to Sheogorath again after that, and the Ritual of Mania quest will then end.

Rewards for completing Ritual of Mania quest

Once you finish the quest in Oblivion Remastered, you will be named the Duke/Duchess of Mania. You will also get:

Ring of Lordship

Summon Golden Saint

