Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Sheograth quest

The Sheograth quest in Oblivion Remastered starts at his shrine, located off-road between Bravil and Leyawiin. This quest is different from most Daedric missions — you’re not merely running errands or slaying enemies. Here, you’re orchestrating a fake apocalypse to toy with some unfortunate villagers. It’s strange, unpredictable, and exactly what you’d expect from the Daedric Prince of Madness.

Before anything else, you must offer three items to speak with Sheogorath. You should also be at least level 2, or Ferul Ravel won’t let you talk to the prince. Here’s a guide for the Sheograth quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Sheograth quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Whereabouts for Sheograth quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Sipder)

Items needed to start the Sheograth quest in Oblivion Remastered:

Lettuce

Yarn

Lesser Soul Gem

Once you’ve obtained all three, offer them at the shrine, and Sheogorath will speak. He wants you to head to a nearby Khajiit village called Border Watch to "fulfil a prophecy." This is where things get weird.

Head to Border watch and talk to Ri'Bassa

Ri'Bassa in the Sheograth quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Sipder)

You’ll find Ri'Bassa, the village shaman, wearing black robes. Ask him about the K'Sharra Prophecy. If you mock it, he’ll get annoyed and stop talking. Say you are a traveling scholar, and he’ll open up right away. He explains two signs:

A rat invasion Livestock dying mysteriously

He keeps the third sign secret, only saying it means the end of the world.

Trigger the rat invasion

Drop the Olroy Cheese in the pot (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Sipder)

The village innkeeper collects cheese. Go inside the Border Watch Inn, speak with her, and ask about her cheese collection. She mentions that a slice of Olroy Cheese attracts rats. Now, you have two options:

Pickpocket the innkeeper for the display case key

Or just lockpick it yourself

You only need the slice from the case that contains a single piece. Once you have the cheese, head outside the inn. You’ll see a cooking pot near the center of the village. Drop the Olroy Cheese into it — rats will appear instantly. Ri'Bassa will start spreading rat poison around the place.

Neutralize the livestock

Ignore what the quest journal tells you here — it says to talk to Ri'Bassa again, but you don’t need to. Instead, grab some of the rat poison Ri'Bassa is tossing around. Then, go to the village pasture, where six sheep are grazing. There’s a Feeding Trough there — use the rat poison on it. Now, wait. After a few in-game hours, the sheep will eat from it and perish, completing the second sign.

Watch the chaos unfold

Right after the sheep drop, Sheogorath will speak again and tell you to go to the village center. He also says to duck — that’s optional. As soon as you arrive, your character will freeze, the sky will turn red, and burning wolf corpses will start falling from above. Villagers freak out, convinced that the prophecy is real and the world is ending.

Return to the shrine and claim your reward

After that, head back to Sheogorath’s Shrine. The Sheograth quest in Oblivion Remastered will finish automatically once you talk to the shrine again.

Reward: The Wabbajack

This Daedric Artifact is a staff that transforms enemies into various creatures for 10 seconds. Sometimes it assists, sometimes it doesn’t — either way, it’s entertaining. Useful for confounding tough opponents and adding chaos to battles.

