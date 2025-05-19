Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Peryite quest 

In Oblivion Remastered, the Peryite quest starts when you discover Peryite’s Shrine, located beside the southern bank of the Silverfish River, near the point where the river bends to the north. No one gives you directions — it’s up to you to find it. Make sure you’re at least level 10, or the quest won’t trigger.

Here’s a guide for the Peryite quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Peryite quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Peryite shrine whereabouts in Peryite quest (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Sipder)

When you arrive, you’ll notice five worshippers standing still around the statue. They’re not moving and can’t be spoken to. Walk up to the statue and interact with it. Peryite will speak to you directly and explain the situation.

His followers attempted a ritual to get closer to him, but instead, they ended up trapping their souls in Oblivion. Their bodies stayed in Cyrodiil, but their souls are lost in his realm.

He’ll ask you to enter Oblivion and rescue all five souls. When you’re ready, let him know, and he’ll teleport you straight into his realm.

Inside Peryite’s Realm

Free the souls (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Sipder)

After entering, you’ll find yourself on a large circular island. There are enemies here, but nothing unusual if you have already explored other parts of Oblivion. Your goal is to find five trapped souls, each located near a burning fire with smoke trails coming off it. These smoke trails make it easier to locate the souls.

Just follow them, and when you reach each soul, interact with them to free them. The area isn’t huge, but since it’s circular, you’ll need to go around the loop to find them all. There’s no special order — just make sure you find and free all five.

Finishing the quest

Enter the portal (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@Sipder)

Once you’ve freed the final soul, a portal will appear back at your starting point in Peryite’s realm. Use it to return to the shrine in Cyrodiil. Talk to Peryite again, and he’ll thank you for restoring the balance. As a reward, you’ll receive Spell Breaker, a heavy armor shield that provides constant 30% Spell Reflect enchantment.

That ends the Peryite quest in Oblivion Remastered. It’s short, direct, and gives you one of the better defensive items in the game without much backtracking or side tasks.

