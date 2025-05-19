Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Saving Time Itself quest 

The Saving Time Itself quest in Oblivion Remastered starts right after you finish A Wound in Time. It’s the second mission in the Order of the Hour storyline, and your main task is to recover the Elder Scroll hidden behind a magical barrier inside Beldaburo.

This mission is needed to unlock the full Armor of the Order set and the horse armor. Here is a guide to complete Saving Time Itself in Oblivion Remastered.

Note: This quest is exclusive to Oblivion Remastered Deluxe Edition.

Saving Time Itself quest walkthrough in Oblivion Remastered

Fast travel to Beldaburo during the Saving Time Itself quest (Image via Bethesda Software)

Entering Beldaburo after getting the blessing

After talking to Ilav Dralgoner, he’ll give you a blessing that lets you pass through the barrier inside Beldaburo. Go back to the Beldaburo dungeon. You’ll run into the same types of enemies as before — mostly skeletons and zombies.

Make your way through the first section until you reach the magical barrier. The blessing lets you go through. Once inside, head left, and at the end of the hallway, turn right. You’ll see an Iron Gate. To open it, stand on the pressure plate right in front of it.

Be careful of the trap just ahead. The middle square of the floor rises and hits spikes on the ceiling. To avoid this, move along the edge and jump around it. After that, go up the stairs to a room with husks and alchemy gear. Head through the southern gate and down the stairs to reach the final room.

Fighting Corelian and getting the Elder Scroll

Beat and loot Corelian (Image via Bethesda Software)

In the last chamber, you’ll find Corelian, a lich, surrounded by a swirling light. He’s the main enemy of this quest and will summon undead to help him. Defeat him using Enchanted weapons and magic. Summons and sneak attacks also help if you’re playing on higher difficulty.

Once Corelian is down, loot his body. You’ll get:

Beldaburo Key

Corelian’s Diary

Elder Scroll

Search the room for anything valuable, then use the door at the back to leave. It unlocks with the key you just picked up.

Completing the quest in Kvatch

Interact with Ilav Dralgoner in the Saving Time Itself quest (Image via Bethesda Software)

Go back to Kvatch and speak to Ilav Dralgoner. He’ll confirm that the flow of time is back to normal. You’re rewarded by being named a paladin of the Order of the Hour and receive special armor for completing the Saving Time Itself quest.

