ODPixel will be unable to attend Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor in Kiev due to health reasons

Anyone and everyone who follows Dota 2 has known Owen “ODPixel” Davies for the longest time possible.
The Dota 2 2021 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season has seen little to no majors due to worldwide pandemic restrictions. With only one major taking place in the entire season, back in late March, the Dota 2 community has been eagerly waiting for another to take place after the ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021.
Fortunately for fans and all the professional players competing at The International (TI) 10, the Ukraine-based tournament’s organizers, WePlay, announced on May 17th that they would be hosting the second and final major of the DPC 2021 season, the WePlay AniMajor, in Kiev, Ukraine.
But today, the beloved Dota 2 game caster, ODPixel, announced that he would not be attending the upcoming major due to unfortunate health reasons.
Dota 2 talent ODPixel’s health concerns
As the WePlay AniMajor draws closer, all the invited talents for the major are getting ready to visit the venue before the tournament begins. It will be broadcasted in six different languages. Among the 17 English talents invited by Valve for the major was ODPixel.
The Brit is widely known as the rap god of Dota 2 due to his ability to cast intense situations with extreme finesse and vocal speed. But due to health reasons, ODPixel is barred from going to the upcoming major.
The Dota 2 community was left saddened as one of their most beloved and very best talents among the casters could not join the broadcasting team of WePlay AniMajor in Ukraine.
More than his absence, the concern was with his health as, during these trying times, wellness issues are taken in a much more serious light than ever before. But in his tweet, he mentioned that whatever his health reason, it is not Covid-19.
ODPixel explained this was a checkup that he needs to do sooner, and an appointment had already been booked. His statement was followed by a sigh of relief from the community, as the Dota 2 broadcast star also assured the community that he would be casting a few games remotely.
All the other talents, colleagues, friends, and family showed their support in these challenging times of struggle and displayed their love.
As the Dota 2 community gets ready for the upcoming final major of the DPC 2021 season, they also remain hopeful for ODPixel’s medical condition to get better.