ODPixel will be unable to attend Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor in Kiev due to health reasons

Anyone and everyone who follows Dota 2 has known Owen “ODPixel” Davies for the longest time possible.

The Dota 2 2021 Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) season has seen little to no majors due to worldwide pandemic restrictions. With only one major taking place in the entire season, back in late March, the Dota 2 community has been eagerly waiting for another to take place after the ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021.

Fortunately for fans and all the professional players competing at The International (TI) 10, the Ukraine-based tournament’s organizers, WePlay, announced on May 17th that they would be hosting the second and final major of the DPC 2021 season, the WePlay AniMajor, in Kiev, Ukraine.

But today, the beloved Dota 2 game caster, ODPixel, announced that he would not be attending the upcoming major due to unfortunate health reasons.

Unfortunately I won't be onsite in Ukraine for the major, as I have some health stuff(not covid) that I'm getting some examinations for here in NL, and with the current travel quarantine requirements I am unable to fly back and forth in time to do both. — Owen Davies (@ODPixel) May 30, 2021

Dota 2 talent ODPixel’s health concerns

As the WePlay AniMajor draws closer, all the invited talents for the major are getting ready to visit the venue before the tournament begins. It will be broadcasted in six different languages. Among the 17 English talents invited by Valve for the major was ODPixel.

The Brit is widely known as the rap god of Dota 2 due to his ability to cast intense situations with extreme finesse and vocal speed. But due to health reasons, ODPixel is barred from going to the upcoming major.

The Dota 2 community was left saddened as one of their most beloved and very best talents among the casters could not join the broadcasting team of WePlay AniMajor in Ukraine.

More than his absence, the concern was with his health as, during these trying times, wellness issues are taken in a much more serious light than ever before. But in his tweet, he mentioned that whatever his health reason, it is not Covid-19.

Hopefully nothing to worry about, just something I need to get checked sooner than later to be safe. I have the hospital appointment in a week and a bit.

You WILL still catch me casting some games remotely on the mainstream. And this major will be great!

Games will be amazing!<3 — Owen Davies (@ODPixel) May 30, 2021

ODPixel explained this was a checkup that he needs to do sooner, and an appointment had already been booked. His statement was followed by a sigh of relief from the community, as the Dota 2 broadcast star also assured the community that he would be casting a few games remotely.

Love you & miss you ❤️❤️ — Henrik Ahnberg (@AdmiralBulldog) May 30, 2021

Will miss you dude ❤️❤️❤️ hope you're all good, event won't be the same without you — Kyle (@keepingitKyle) May 30, 2021

Your casting is great but your presence and attitude will be what's missed most by your friends — Cap (@CapCasts) May 30, 2021

All the other talents, colleagues, friends, and family showed their support in these challenging times of struggle and displayed their love.

As the Dota 2 community gets ready for the upcoming final major of the DPC 2021 season, they also remain hopeful for ODPixel’s medical condition to get better.