ODYSSEY 2023 Gaming Festival: Schedule, Highlights, and more

,Mutation Esports plans to host India’s biggest gaming festival, ODYSSEY 2023. India’s first professional esports organization is collaborating with Call of Duty Mobile, an FPS title published by Activision, and partnering with the Tourism Department, Government of Meghalaya, and Meghalayan Age Limited, a division of the Meghalaya Government to host this grand event.

ODYSSEY 2023 will host multiple events, giveaways, and tournaments. This will be the first-ever official international Call of Duty Mobile and national Modern Warfare II LAN tournaments to be held in India. This article provides detailed information about this upcoming gaming festival’s dates and timings, highlights, and more.

ODYSSEY 2023 Gaming Festival schedule

Mutation Esports is hosting ODYSSEY 2023 at the State Central Library Auditorium in Shillong, Meghalaya. The festival will not only host LAN tournaments with a 2 minion CoD Points price pull, but also feature arena booths for mobile and PC gamers. There will also be musical performances on the outdoor stage as well as food stalls. It will be a two-day event taking place on December 1 and December 2, 2023, between 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM each day. Here are the timings for the various events:

LAN Tournaments: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Live Musical Performances: 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM

5:00 PM to 12:00 AM Food Stalls: 2:00 PM to 12:00 AM

2:00 PM to 12:00 AM Gaming Booth Arenas: 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

It will be a two-month-long event that starts on October 5 and concludes on November 20.

Key Highlights of ODYSSEY 2023

Here are the key highlights of the ODYSSEY 2023 Gaming Festival:

International LAN Tournaments

Mutation Esports will hold India’s first international Call of Duty Mobile and national-level Modern Warfare II (PC) LAN tournaments. South East Asia’s top eight teams will compete in 5v5 Multiplayer matches for the grand prize of $50,00 USD and COD Points. Teams from the Garena platform and Indian players from the Global platform will personally receive invitations from Mutation to partake in the tournament.

The qualification rounds will be held on-site on the festival's Day 1, i.e., December. the Semi-Finals will be held on the same day. All teams winning the semi-final rounds will meet for the finals on Day 2, i.e., December 2.

Gaming Arena Booths

The festival will feature multiple stalls for a wide variety of PC titles, including Valorant, FIFA, CS:GO, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. Additionally, visitors can also enjoy multiple Playstation and Xbox titles with Call of Duty Mobile exclusively for guests. Moreover, old-school classic Arcade Games will also be available at the booth. Visitors can win exciting prizes for playing games here.

Outdoor Stage

Besides gaming-based services, attendees can dance to the tracks of India’s top DJs and enjoy the performances of various artists. Hip-hop, Techno, and songs from other commercial genres will rock the venue for two days.

Visitors can also spectate the majestic opening and closing ceremonies featuring choreographed dancers, live performances, fireworks, and 8,000 sqft LED displays creating mind blowing visual special effects.

Food Paradise

Along with all musical and gaming festivities, visitors can also satisfy their bellies and souls with classic North East Indian cuisines. There will be over 30 Food Stalls, including a wide variety of drinks and snacks offered by sponsors.

Official Soundtrack

The Odyssey is India’s first gaming event to get an internationally produced original soundtrack. It features tracks sung and created by some of the best artists from the United Kingdom. The original soundtrack will launch on October 8 along with the official trailer for the event.

Interested people above 18 years old must buy a ticket to attend the ODYSSEY 2023 gaming festival. Children below 18 will have free entry to gaming and food zones with a school ID. The ticket’s price will be segregated into multiple zone entries, Access, and other activities.

Early Bird, General, and VIP tickets will be available to purchase from the ticketing partner’s online apps. Organizers will disclose all details about ticket prices and platforms to buy them on the trailer launch date, October 8.

Additionally, interested people can watch the LAN tournaments via live streaming on the official Call of Duty Mobile YouTube channel and Digital Partners Platforms (yet to be announced).

