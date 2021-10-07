OG vs. Thunder Predator Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The group stage of Dota 2 TI10 has finally kicked off and Thunder Predator is going to face OG in the third set of the best-of-two series today.

OG vs. Thunder Predator is going to be an interesting series where OG will be facing a team from outside Europe. OG’s first game in the group stage is against Alliance, which is another European team.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm OG are the Grand Champions of The International 2019 — First ever Two Time and Back to Back World Champions. HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. #TI9 OG are the Grand Champions of The International 2019 — First ever Two Time and Back to Back World Champions. HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE. #TI9 https://t.co/b8DqDjx1SQ

It is a challenge for any team in the world to face OG in TI. With two back-to-back Aegis of the Champions in their repertoire, all Dota 2 fans know that OG is altogether a different beast at the biggest tournament of the year.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of OG vs. Thunder Predator at The International 10

OG vs. Thunder Predator The International 10 predictions

Thunder Predator gained their spot for The International 10 through their performance in the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC). However, their recent performance has not looked very promising.

OG came into TI10 through the Western European open qualifiers after failing to perform at the DPC. However, OG has looked quite strong in their first group stage series against Alliance. Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan on his Clinkz seemed like an absolute monster with the rest of the team functioning cohesively around him.

Head-to-head results for OG vs. Thunder Predator

OG has never gone head-to-head against the Thunder Predators before. TI10 is the first time that the European team is going to lock horns with the South American one.

When and where to watch OG vs. Thunder Predator

Dota 2 fans will be able to watch the OG vs. Thunder Predator series on the third official Dota 2 TI10 stream on Twitch. The series is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST / 12:00 PM UTC.

Dota 2 The International 10 rosters for OG and Thunder Predator

OG:

Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan

Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen

Sébastien “Ceb” Debs

Martin “Saksa” Sazdov

Johan “N0tail” Sundstein

Thunder Predator:

Alonso “Mnz” León

Leonardo “Leostyle-” Sifuentes

Frank “Frank” Arias

Joel “MoOz” Mori Ozambel

Romel “Mjz” Quinteros

Edited by Danyal Arabi