One Piece Treasure Cruise Tier List (September 2023)

One Piece Treasure Cruise (OPTC) is a popular role-playing-action game from BNE Entertainment. Launched in 2014, it is inspired by and revolves around the events of One Piece, a popular manga. This title has the biggest gacha game cast, with many characters. This One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list ranks all these units based on their performance to help you pick the best possible crew.

OPTC categorizes its champions into different roles, like Slasher, Shooter, Striker, and more. This article has listed them across five tiers. S-tier champions will be the best picks for your crew, while those in the D-tier are useless.

One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list for September to help you choose the best champions

S-tier champions

The S-tier champions mentioned on this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list are the current meta's best-performing champions. These units are the strongest and can be versatile depending on your team’s needs. Use them to rank up faster in the game.

Here are the units in the S-tier:

Monkey D. Luffy (PSYFighter/Powerhouse)

Vivi & Rebecca (DEX/STR/ Cerebral/ Striker)

Luffy & Law (DEX/QCK/Fighter/Slasher)

Red Hair Pirates (PSY/QCK/ Slasher/Cerebral)

Monkey D Luffy Future (STR/Fighter/Free Spirit)

GOL D. Roger (PSY/Free Spirit/Cerebral)

Kozuki Oden (STR/Slasher/Free Spirit)

Sabo & Koala (STR/INT/Free Spirit/Cerebral)

A-tier champions

These champions may not be as great as S-tier ones, but they are still worthy of being on your team. They can fit right into any crew and make that team stronger. These are the A-tier champions in OPTC:

Whitebeard & Marco (PSY/INT/Powerhouse)

O-Soba Mask (QCK/Powerhouse/Free Spirit)

Kaido (DEX/Powerhouse/Striker)

Ace (INT/Shooter/Fighter)

Charlotte Katakuri (INT/Driven/Fighter)

Trafalgar Law (PSY/Free Spirit/Slasher)

Sugar (QCK/Driven/Cerebral)

Law (INT/Cerebral/Slasher)

Sakazuki (INT/Fighter/Shooter)

Silvers Rayleigh (INT/Slasher/Fighter)

Boa Hancock (Psy/Free Spirit/Shooter)

Mihawk and Perona(STR/PSY/Cerbral/Driven)

Kuzan (PSY/Striker/Shooter)

Corazon (DEX/Free Spirit/Cerebral)

B-tier champions

Entities mentioned in this section of the One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list are perfect for interim players. These characters can help you immensely in the early game. However, some of them can be great in upper-rank fights as well, given that you have invested enough time to master them.

Here are the B-tier entities:

Carrot (QCK/Fighter/Slasher)

Charlotte Katakuri (PSY/Fighter/Powerhouse)

Luffytaro and Zorojuro (STR/DEX Free Spirit/Slasher)

Garp the Fist (PSY/Free Spirit/Powerhouse)

Charlotte Cracker (QCK/Powerhouse/Slasher)

Whiteboard, End of the Long Journey (QCK/Powerhouse/Striker)

Nami and Robin (DEX/INT/Free Spirit/Cerebral)

Sabo (PSY/Fighter/Free Spirit)

Shirahoshi and Mansherry (INT/PSY/Cerebral/Striker)

C-tier champions

The C-tier champions for this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list are often used as fillers in different crews to meet the headcount. Choose them only when you have to fill your team and don’t have an upper-tier entity to pick.

Here are the C-tier champions:

Eustass Kid (DEX/Driven/Striker)

Revolutionary Amy Chief of Staff Sabo (QCK/Fighter/Free Spirit)

Charlotte Pudding “(INT/Cerebral/Shooter)

Dark King Rayleigh (DEX/Cerebral/Free Spirit)

Lucy (STR/Striker/Fighter)

Nami (DEX/Cerebral/Striker)

Red Hair Shanks (INT/Cerebral/Free Spirit)

Tony Tony Chopper Heavy Point (PSY/Fighter/Free Spirit)

Strawhart Luffy (QCK/Fighter/Free Spirit)

Katakuri (INT/Striker/Powerhouse)

Kuzan (QCK/Free Spirit/Shooter)

Vinsmoke Judge (PSY/Powerhouse/Driven)

Magician Basil Hawkins (DEX/Cerebral/Slasher)

Heavenly Demon Doflamingo (DEX/Driven/Cerebral)

Luffy and Ace (QCK/STR/Free Spirit/Fighter)

D-tier champions

D-tier champions are not even worth recruiting, even as fillers. They do not have any great skills that can help you and should be avoided when aiming for success.

This One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list's D-tier champions are:

O-nami

Big Mom

White Chase Smoker

Dracule Mihawk

Franky

Nico Robin

Fleet Admiral Sakazuki

Inuarashi and Nekomamushi

Marco the Phoenix

Hawk Eyes Mihawk

Knight of the Sea Jinbe

Cinsmoke Sanj

Jack

Roronoa Zoro

Fujitora

Arlong

Choose characters as per the needs of your crew based on this One Piece Treasure Cruise tier list. It ranks all units in this anime title based on their performances in the meta and will help you win more often.