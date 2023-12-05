"One touch, with desire...": League of Legends LoLdle answers 517 (Wednesday, December 6, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 517th edition questions are now available. To decipher all the December 6 puzzles, you must have extensive knowledge of every LoL personality alongside the various emojis, abilities, splash art, quotes, and more. Here's the quote puzzle from the most recent LoLdle:
"One touch, with desire… that’s all I need"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 6, 2023.
Galio, Evelynn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 517th edition (December 6, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the December 6 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Galio
- Quote: Evelynn
- Ability: Elise, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Yone
- Splash Art: Kindred, Bonus: Default Kindred
It should be easy to guess Galio's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Demacia, this unit debuted in LoL in 2010. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Evelynn, an often-used character in the MOBA title.
Due to Elise's high pick rate, deciphering her E ability should also be fairly easy. Today's emoji puzzle is easy to solve since Yone is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kindred's default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 5, LoLdle 516: Yone, Azir, Kennen, Brand, Ornn
- December 4, LoLdle 515: Gwen, Karma, Rammus, Bard, LeBlanc
- December 3, LoLdle 514: Tahm Kench, Irelia, Rek'Sai, Malzhar, Jinx
- December 2, LoLdle 513: Renata Glasc, Lux, Ornn, Sivir, Lucian
- December 1, LoLdle 512: Aurelion Sol, Yuumi, Kindred, Jayce, Orianna
- November 30, LoLdle 511: Caitlyn, Akshan, Varus, Naafiri, Riven
- November 29, LoLdle 510: Syndra, Aphelios, Shyvana, Volibear, Yorick
- November 28, LoLdle 509: Lux, Akali, Xayah, Akshan, Lulu
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
The LoLdle answers for its 518th edition will be published on December 7, 2023.