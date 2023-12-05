"One touch, with desire...": League of Legends LoLdle answers 517 (Wednesday, December 6, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 517th edition questions are now available. To decipher all the December 6 puzzles, you must have extensive knowledge of every LoL personality alongside the various emojis, abilities, splash art, quotes, and more. Here's the quote puzzle from the most recent LoLdle:

"One touch, with desire… that’s all I need"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on December 6, 2023.

Galio, Evelynn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 517th edition (December 6, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the December 6 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Galio

Galio Quote: Evelynn

Evelynn Ability: Elise, Bonus : E

Elise, : E Emoji: Yone

Yone Splash Art: Kindred, Bonus: Default Kindred

It should be easy to guess Galio's name since he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Demacia, this unit debuted in LoL in 2010. Today's quote should only take seconds to link to Evelynn, an often-used character in the MOBA title.

Due to Elise's high pick rate, deciphering her E ability should also be fairly easy. Today's emoji puzzle is easy to solve since Yone is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kindred's default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

