OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: Specs, price, theme, release date, and more

HoYoverse announced a collaboration during the version 4.4 livestream to release a Keqing-themed Genshin Impact Edition of the new OnePlus 12R. The customized phone set will be available in the US and Europe on February 13, 2024, and in India on February 28, 2024. Since it is based on Keqing, the exclusive customized OnePlus 12R will feature "lightning-inspired craftsmanship with a unique Electro Violet color" to match her Element.

Fans looking forward to buying the new Keqing-themed 12R can find everything they need to know about the new phone, including its price, release date, and specs.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition release date, price, specs, and more

OnePlus is set to launch a Genshin Impact Edition of their new 12R phone. As mentioned earlier, the device will feature "lightning-inspired craftsmanship with a unique Electro Violet color" to match Keqing's Electro Element and her outfit from Lantern Rite. The phone will come in an exclusive customized box, along with other Keqing-themed merchandise.

Fortunately for fans, the new OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be released not just in China but in other parts of the world as well, including the US and India.

Price and release date

Unfortunately, OnePlus has not announced the prices for the exclusive Keqing customized 12R, but here are the region-wise prices and release dates of the normal model:

US

Launch on February 13, 2024

8GB + 128GB model costs $499.99

16GB + 256GB model costs $599.99

Europe

Launch on February 13, 2024

16GB + 256GB model costs €699.00

India

Launch on February 28, 2024

8GB + 128GB model costs ₹39,999

16GB + 256GB model costs ₹45,999

Fans can expect the prices of the exclusive Keqing customized phone set to be slightly higher than the normal models.

OnePlus 12R specifications

Here are the main specs of the new OnePlus 12R:

Colors : Cool Blue, Iron Gray, and Electro Violet (exclusive Genshin Impact Edition)

: Cool Blue, Iron Gray, and Electro Violet (exclusive Genshin Impact Edition) Operating System: Android 14

Android 14 Display : 6.78"

: 6.78" Resolution : 2780x1264 pixels, 450 ppi

: 2780x1264 pixels, 450 ppi Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Ram : 8GB/16GB

: 8GB/16GB Storage : 128GB/256GB

: 128GB/256GB Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Rear Camera : 50MP + 8MP +2MP

: 50MP + 8MP +2MP Battery: 5500mAh (Dual-cell 2750, non-removable)

The device also supports 100W fast charging and can charge from 1% to 100% in less than 30 minutes. Needless to say, the specs will remain the same for the Keqing-themed phone as well.

It is also worth mentioning that the phone guarantees faster game launch and loading and at least three hours of Genshin Impact gaming with stable frame rates.

HoYoverse and OnePlus will soon reveal more information about the new Keqing-themed phone and exclusive customized merchandise box.