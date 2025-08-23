Onimusha: Way of the Sword: Release window, platforms, and more

Receiving a brand-new gameplay trailer at the recent Gamescom 2025 showcase, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is on its way to PC and consoles. While publisher Capcom has released remasters of the original two series entries over the past few years, this is the first new mainline entry since 2006's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams.
With fans waiting almost two decades for the next chapter, here's when they can get their hands on Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Read on to know more.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword release year and other details
While fans are excited for the latest upcoming entry in the series' saga, they must wait, as Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches worldwide in 2026. The game is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The game takes place in Edo-era Kyoto, which has been cloaked by clouds of Malice.
Furthermore, monsters from the underworld of Genma roam free. To stop this crisis, protagonist samurai Miyamoto Musashi must use the power of the Oni Gauntlet to defeat the creatures of hell. Capcom has ensured the gameplay will feel familiar to longtime fans, with the same cathartic gorefest and blood-soaked action that the series is known for.
Use a variety of weapons in slow-paced, brutal action combat to decimate demonic beings across corrupted lands teeming with dangers and powerful bosses while facing down a new, creepy antagonist. In addition to engaging in brutal combat against terrifying enemies, players will investigate to learn more about the cause of the dark miasma blanketing the world.
Despite its dark tone of despair and death, however, the game will still carry an air of humor at moments, making for a fairly unique experience. That said, players expecting it to be a Soulslike game will be disappointed, as it is not one despite its deliberate, slow-paced combat. Additionally, it is not open-world, with players exploring levels and set pieces.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
