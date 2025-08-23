Onimusha: Way of the Sword: Release window, platforms, and more

Receiving a brand-new gameplay trailer at the recent Gamescom 2025 showcase, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is on its way to PC and consoles. While publisher Capcom has released remasters of the original two series entries over the past few years, this is the first new mainline entry since 2006's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams.

Ad

With fans waiting almost two decades for the next chapter, here's when they can get their hands on Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Read on to know more.

Also Read: All games announced at Gamescom 2025: Opening Night Live, Xbox Broadcast, and more

Onimusha: Way of the Sword release year and other details

Ad

Trending

While fans are excited for the latest upcoming entry in the series' saga, they must wait, as Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches worldwide in 2026. The game is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The game takes place in Edo-era Kyoto, which has been cloaked by clouds of Malice.

Furthermore, monsters from the underworld of Genma roam free. To stop this crisis, protagonist samurai Miyamoto Musashi must use the power of the Oni Gauntlet to defeat the creatures of hell. Capcom has ensured the gameplay will feel familiar to longtime fans, with the same cathartic gorefest and blood-soaked action that the series is known for.

Ad

Use a variety of weapons in slow-paced, brutal action combat to decimate demonic beings across corrupted lands teeming with dangers and powerful bosses while facing down a new, creepy antagonist. In addition to engaging in brutal combat against terrifying enemies, players will investigate to learn more about the cause of the dark miasma blanketing the world.

Despite its dark tone of despair and death, however, the game will still carry an air of humor at moments, making for a fairly unique experience. That said, players expecting it to be a Soulslike game will be disappointed, as it is not one despite its deliberate, slow-paced combat. Additionally, it is not open-world, with players exploring levels and set pieces.

Ad

Read More: Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny Remastered Review

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.