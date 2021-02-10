Operator Skills in COD Mobile Season 1 New order: Everything to know

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform right now. This is a battle royale game that is all about surviving by eliminating all the enemies. Players must possess survival and gun skills to claim victory.

One aspect that makes COD Mobile stand out from other games is its variety of weapons besides the primary and secondary weapons. Operator Skills are one of those weapons.

All about Operator Skill in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order

Operator Skills is a periodical skill that is unlocked at a rate proportional to one's kills and points. A player can use these skills in different ways. Some are used to damage the opponent, whereas others aid in defending.

Here is a brief idea of all the Operator skills in COD Mobile Season 1 New order.

1) Purifier

Purifier

'Purifier' is used to blast a close-range stream of scorching fire at the enemies. It is extremely damaging to the enemies. It burns down the opponents to ashes if one gets too close to it. It is suitable for close-range combat.

2) War Machine

Advertisement

War Machine

It is a fully automatic grenade launcher with a devastating payload. It can take down multiple enemies at the same time. Players can use this in the medium range as well.

3) Death Machine

Death Machine

Another machine gun Operator in COD Mobile. It is a handled minigun that slowly increases accuracy over time. In the new season, a new function is added to this Operator. A player can increase the fire speed by holding the fire button. It will continuously improve the fire speed.

4) Transform Shield

Transform Shield

This cannot offer direct damage to the opposition. It generates a continuous Microwave Radiation. This causes wear and slows the enemies within the area.

5) Sparrow

Sparrow

Advertisement

This bow and arrow combo is used to unleash a higher degree of damage on enemies.

6) Tempest

Tempest

This is one of the most powerful Operators in the COD Mobile. It sends a bolt to the target and can damage up to 9 enemies nearby.

7) H.I.V.E.

H.I.V.E.

It is a trap of proximity mines that releases a swarm of nano drones that kill nearby enemies.

8) Gravity Spikes

Gravity Spikes

It jumps up and slams down to create an energy wave to deal fatal damage to nearby enemies.

Advertisement

9) Annihilator

Annihilator

It offers high material penetration ammo. But the accuracy is very low.

10) Shadow Blade

Shadow Blade

Excellent for close range. It can kill enemies swiftly.

11) Equalizer

Equalizer

Another operator for close range. It is a dual integrated machine gun with in-built suppressors.

12) Ballistic Shield

Ballistic Shield

Advertisement

It is a durable transformative defensive shield with an in-built machine pistol. However, this has yet to come into the game. But it will come very soon.

13) Gravity Vortex Gun

Gravity Vortex Gun

It fires vortex projectiles that distort gravity. When it disappears, it causes explosive damage to everything in its path.

Some of the use of Operator skills in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order: