Opinion: Cyberpunk 2077 earned its Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating

Cyberpunk 2077, a game that had what is probably the most disastrous release of any modern AAA title of the last decade, has made a miraculous comeback over the last couple of years, which is nothing short of remarkable. History is filled with examples of bad video game releases, just look at most AAA titles that were released this year alone.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 is among the very few exceptional games that managed to make a comeback from its underwhelming and disappointing release, to now having a "Overwhelmingly Positive" review rating on Steam. That speaks volumes of CD Projekt Red's dedication to their craft.

I've witnessed CD Projekt Red going up in flames in front of my eyes —metaphorically speaking, of course — and emerging victorious out of it, with not only their sheer dedication but also the will to do right by their original vision for Cyberpunk. And honestly, I think the studio and Cyberpunk 2077 have earned its "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is very much deserving of the "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 was never a bad game per se, but one that was marred by the lack of technical polish. I remember being hyped for the game back when the first gameplay trailer was released. I even pre-ordered it on my aging PS4 to play on a bigger screen. Coupled with that, I knew my GTX 1050-powered PC couldn't handle that game.

Naturally, all my excitement was eventually turned to disappointment when I booted the game on my console and saw it struggling to even render NPCs, let alone run at a steady framerate. However, despite those major technical hurdles, I somehow pressed on, and I'm really glad I did.

I wasn't able to finish the game on my PS4, the crashes were a bit too much for me to put up with. However, I got the game on Steam and started playing on my severely underpowered rig. And you know what, even in that raw state that Cyberpunk was in during the initial couple of months following its release, it still felt like an incredible game.

I finished the game on PC, and I distinctly remember being in a state of shock and awe when I first rolled credits. While I was incredibly impressed at what CD Projekt Red was capable of delivering with Cyberpunk 2077, in terms of its narrative, gameplay, and open world, I was also really confused at why the studio had to rush it out of the gate.

When I first finished Cyberpunk 2077, I always wanted to revisit it, but not in its release state, but months, maybe even years later, when both, the game and my PC had gone through some major uplifts. And the Phantom Liberty expansion was the perfect excuse for that planned "revisit."

While Cyberpunk 2077 might've released in an incredibly rough state, CD Projekt Red didn't abandon it. Instead, it promised fans the game they deserved and started working on transforming Cyberpunk according to its original vision while also compiling valuable feedback from the playerbase.

Although the road was long and arduous, Cyberpunk 2077 eventually became one of the shining examples of a modern-day redemption story. Much like No Man's Sky before it, Cyberpunk's various title updates leading up to 2.0 and the phenomenal Phantom Liberty expansion transformed the perception of most players.

One fact was very much clear right from the onset, for most players who managed to power their way through Cyberpunk 2077 back when it was originally released, found an incredibly well-written and executed story, held back by the game's various technical issues.

At its core, Cyberpunk was a CD Projekt Red title, through and through. Whether it be the immaculate attention to detail or the incredibly well-written and choreographed story, that lets players be in the driving seat and determine the outcome of their own odyssey without hurting the pacing, Cyberpunk had it all.

However, the issues that plagued the game made it so that most players couldn't even experience certain aspects without getting bombarded by a myriad of bugs and glitches. Take away those technical hurdles and you have a game that's unlike any other in the current modern AAA landscape.

While Cyberpunk 2077 might've been a travesty at launch, a failure in many aspects, and a disappointment in others, it was never a bad game. CD Projekt Red poured a lot of effort into fixing Cyberpunk and transforming it from a game everyone despised to one that's now considered a benchmark for modern narrative-driven titles.

Considering the sheer dedication and love the developers at CD Projekt Red have for their craft, and how they deliver on their vision not only for the base game but also the incredible Phantom Liberty DLC, I think Cyberpunk 2077 has earned that "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam.