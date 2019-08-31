Opinion: Death Stranding deserves a chance, you guys

After the dust has settled...

As I start to write this, I'm listening to 'Asylums for the Feeling' in the background, a beautifully crafted melancholic piece of music by Silent Poets, about which I first heard after watching Death Stranding's E3 2018 gameplay trailer.

Just like this song, there are a lot of things about Hideo Kojima's current project that I just can't seem to get out of my head. In other words, it has my full-fledged attention.

Now the recent Gamescom trailers of the Death Stranding has generated quite a stir among the gaming community and so as it seems the hype surrounding this game has split into two halves - one positive and the other waaaay more negative then it needs to be.

Now to be really honest, even I, who have been really curious about this mysterious sci-fi post-apocalyptic open-world game since its reveal, was hoping that it was high time for Kojima to show us off a raw look at Death Stranding's gameplay. This is because fans worldwide have jumped on the hype train, even when they had no idea what they are getting into, a long time ago. The least Kojima could have done, at this stage, is to "finally show off the real thing" as he promised, but alas that didn't quite happen, leaving many fans like me disappointed, and the others just jumping off the hype train completely.

Geoff Keighley, the creator and Director of The Game Awards and someone also hosted this year's Gamescom Opening Live Event, is also apparently Hideo Kojima's on-screen romance partner and so finally premiering Death Stranding's gameplay footage at this stage made total sense. In fact, even Keighley stated during the showcase that we all would love to see some gameplay at this point (as if that weren't obvious, Geoff.)

