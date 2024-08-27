Opinion: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree should've been a sequel instead of an expansion

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is easily one of the best expansion FromSoftware has ever created. While it's only an expansion to the base game of Elden Ring, the amount of content as well as the story makes it feel like an unofficial sequel. This idea has been echoed by several players who enjoyed their time with Shadow of the Erdtree.

The expansion does bring a few new ideas to the table, like the Deflecting Hardtear, or the new weapon types with unique Ashes of Wars that completely change how you tackle combat in the game. However, it does all that while being constrained by the limitations of being an "expansion."

This made me realize, that Shadow of the Erdtree, as good as it already is, could've been an even more amazing experience to play through if it were an actual sequel, instead of a "DLC" to Elden Ring. Let me explain.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree feels more like a half-realized sequel, than an expansion

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is an excellent DLC, no two ways about it. The amount of content on offer is staggering. Not only do you get new bosses and dungeons, but also completely fresh weapon types, as well as some unique mechanics that are exclusive to the Shadow Realm. However, it often also feels half-baked in its execution.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree brings a lot of new mechanics to the game that feels under-utilized (Image via FromSoftware)

Take the Deflecting Hardtear for example. It's a Crystal Tear that drops from the very first Furnace Golem you encounter in the game, and upon use, essentially turns the combat system of Elden Ring into that of Sekiro's. The Deflecting Hardtear introduces the "perfect blocking" mechanic to the game.

I like this system as it not only injects a dose of freshness into Elden Ring's simplistic combat system but also gives players access to a completely new playstyle. I always imagined how Sekiro's deflection-based combat system would work in a traditional souls-like experience, especially after having played Lies of P.

While Lies of P did give me that "Sekiro-like" combat within a souls-like progression system, it never felt as robust as what FromSoftware titles are capable of delivering. The Deflecting Hardtear offered the perfect option to finally switch to a parry-centric playstyle. However, there was a major caveat: it was a Crystal Tear.

Despite its exceptional quality, the expansion leaves a lot on the table, both in terms of its lore as well as gameplay (Image via FromSoftware)

See the problem with Crystal Tears is their use during combat is quite limited. Once used, the Deflecting Hardtear only stays active for three minutes, which is more than enough for most boss fights. However, once that three-minute timer runs out, you're again back to the usual "roll-attack-roll" playstyle, which isn't as fun or rewarding as parrying.

What I would've liked is if the deflection-based playstyle was made into its own combat style, something we can choose to invest into — just like playing as a Mage, a Knight, or a Bishop. However, I also understand adding a more sophisticated (and effective) parry system in the game would've nullified the already existing shield-parry.

Hence, I think Shadow of the Erdtree would've benefitted a lot from being a completely separate, standalone experience, perhaps as a sequel. I can also highlight other examples in various aspects of the expansion, like how the story feels disjointed and rushed towards the end, and the entire DLC seeming disconnected from the base game.

The final boss fight of Shadow of the Erdtree was anything but satisfactory (Image via FromSoftware)

Such complaints could've easily been addressed had Shadow of the Erdtree released as a sequel, instead of an expansion. We already had to wait for over two years for the expansion, and fans like me could've easily waited another two to get a proper sequel to what is FromSoftware's most successful IP to date.

