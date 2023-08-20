Opinions about Starfield start screen lead to massive outrage on Twitter

Starfield is a super popular game set to go live this year. Considering the amount of hype that this title has generated, it's no surprise that a lot of players are waiting to play it as soon as the offering goes live. However, several fans are utterly dissatisfied with this game for reasons still unknown. While this title hasn't gone live for the general public yet, streamers and content creators have been granted access to it so they can provide reviews for the same.

With early impressions regarding this title just starting to pour in online, a major debate is currently underway on Twitter. This discussion was sparked after Mark Kern, a former developer at Blizzard, who'd made some statements about the Starfield start screen.

Former Blizzard developer says Starfield development team at Bethesda "overworked"

As can be seen in the tweet posted above, former Blizzard developer Mark Kern presented his opinions with respect to Starfield's start screen. He hinted at the fact that this game was rushed and was handled by a team that was passionate but had been overworked or just didn't care.

Bethesda is known to have simple and minimalistic start screens. The same was seen in Skyrim, and Starfield will not be any different. While his comments incurred the wrath of fans on Twitter, Pete Haines — Head of Publishing at Bethesda —responded to the post.

He said that while everyone is entitled to their own opinions, it was wrong to question a team on how much they cared about a particular project. Not only that, such a statement coming from another developer was "highly unprofessional" as well.

Other noteworthy individuals from the world of gaming, like Paul Tassi, also weighed in on the "start screen" debate. While it was clear that they weren't in favor of the post made by Kern, they also drew notice to a word that he had used in his tweet. Apparently the word "physiognomy" is a term often associated with Na*i race science.

Others kept posting screenshots of start screens that had a minimalistic design, similar to what's seen in Starfield. The images were from games like God of War, Elden Ring, Demon Souls, and more.

Considering that there's a lot of hype around Bethesda's upcoming title, it's unlikely that the developers would want to rush out on the game. Most importantly, given the names associated with this title, it's too big to fail at this point.

However, many AAA titles have disappointed at launch this year, so it will be interesting to see how Bethesda's brand-new RPG performs once it goes live.