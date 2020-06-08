Orange Rock named winners of PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage

Orange Rock have been named the champions of the PUBG Mobile South Asia 2020 League Stage with 657 points.

TSM Entity and GodLike finished as the runner-ups of the league stage.

Orange Rock win PMPL South Asia League Stage

Orange Rock were named the winners of the PMPL South Asia 2020 League Stage on Sunday following months of thrilling action.

The team has also earned a ticket to the PUBG Mobile World League, where they will battle other professional teams from different regions. TSM Entity and GodLike, who finished the league stage as runner-ups, will also get a direct entry to the PMWL.

Action resumes today for the final week of the league! Tune in for some scintillating action#pubgmobile #pmpl pic.twitter.com/PnLDIQafjp — PUBG MOBILE INDIA (@PUBGMOBILE_IN) June 4, 2020

A brief look at the overall standings

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 4 Overall Standings

Orange Rock led the points table for the majority of the league stage and ultimately won it with 657 points and a whopping 10 chicken dinners. They were followed by TSM-Entity and GodLike, who racked up 595 and 586 points respectively.

Orange Rock

In the league stage, the winning team played a total of 48 matches and secured 241 kills. Out of 657 total points earned by Orange Rock, they attained 416 place points and made their way to the #1 rank.

Advertisement

PMPL SA League Stage 2020 Overall Standings

Here is the PMPL South Asia 2020 Points Table after Day 4 of Week 3:

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 3 Day 4 Overall Standings

#1 ORANGE ROCK - 657 points (241 kills)

#2 TSM-Entity - 631 points (276 kills)

#3 GodLike - 595 points (223 kills)

#4 SynerGE - 586 points (266 kills)

#5 MegaStars - 493 points (187 kills)

#6 Fnatic - 447 points (185 kills)

#7 Marcos Gaming - 440 points (174 kills)

#8 SouL - 434 points (184 kills)

#9 vsgCrawlers - 424 points (161 kills)

#10 PowerHouse - 422 points (152 kills)

PMPL South Asia 2020 Overall Standings

#11 U Mumba Esports - 406 points (178 kills)

#12 IND - 406 points (166 kills)

#13 Celtz - 359 points (150 kills)

#14 Elementrix - 348 points (118 kills)

#15 Team Tamilas - 220 points (138 kills)

#16 Team Xtreme - 317 points (110 kills)

#17 JyanMaara - 310 points (106 kills)

#18 Team Hype - 305 points (126 kills)

#19 INES - 305 points (108 kills)

#20 DEADEYES GUY - 229 points (95 kills)

A total of five teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 from PMPL South Asia 2020 and three have already made the cut. The remaining two teams will be determined from the PMPL South Asia final stage.

The ongoing PMPL South Asia tournament offers a massive prize pool of $200,000 and is scheduled to go on until June 14.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live PMPL action on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.