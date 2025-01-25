  • home icon
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 25, 2025 19:24 GMT
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap will be releasing on PC and Xbox Series X/S soon (Image via Robot Entertainment)
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap will be releasing on PC and Xbox Series X/S soon (Image via Robot Entertainment)

Orcs Must Die Deathtrap is an upcoming action-tower defense game that will be released worldwide on January 28, 2025. Despite being an indie title, the game has created a lot of hype around its release. If you plan to purchase and play the game as soon as it unlocks, we have prepared a trophy guide, which can help you attain all the achievements easily.

In total, the game features 30 trophies/achievements. A list of these is mentioned below.

All trophies in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap

Orcs Must Die Deathtrap features 30 trophies in total (Image via Robot Entertainment)
Orcs Must Die Deathtrap features 30 trophies in total (Image via Robot Entertainment)

  • Vaan Victory - Win a Mission as Vaan
  • Wren Victory - Win a Mission as Wren
  • Harlow Victory - Win a Mission as Harlow
  • Mac Victory - Win a Mission as Mac
  • Sophie Victory - Win a Mission as Sophie
  • Kalos Victory - Win a Mission as Kalos
  • Skelly Time - Win a Night Mission
  • Stay Hydrated - Win a Raining Mission
  • War Mage School - Start the Suggested Tutorial Videos
  • Jinfrum Defeated - Defeat Jinfrum the Rejuvenator
  • Zadzik Defeated - Defeat Bonelord Zadzik
  • Ghostfang Defeated - Defeat Ghostfang
  • Tudd Defeated - Defeat Tudd the Reclaimer
  • Unchained Combos - Activate Overdrive 50 times
  • Rift Lord - Reach level 100 on the Skill Tree
  • Solid Gold - Purchase 10 Traps in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
  • Mix Max - Fully Upgrade 1 Trap
  • Treasure Hunter - Open 10 Chests
  • Order Hero - Kill 10,000 Orcs and Friends
  • Order Legend - Kill 100,000 Orcs and Friends
  • Sew Many Options - Purchase 10 Threads in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
  • Remember, You Chose This - Win a Mission with the Explosive Suprise Distortion
  • Threads of Fate - Complete Every Thread Milestone
  • Traps are Weak - Win a Mission without Spending any Rune Coin
  • Look Ma, No Cades! - Win a Mission without Placing and Barricades
  • I Can Stop Anytime - Gamble Forward with 1 Rift Point Remaining
  • Rift Defender - Complete Missions 1-3 without Losing a Rift Point
  • Marathon Sesh - Complete Mission 10
  • Sweaty War Mage - Win Mission 5 at the Highest Difficulty
  • Daddy's Home - Unlock Max

Orcs Must Die will be released worldwide on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Steam and Xbox Game Store. For more such gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
