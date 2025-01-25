Orcs Must Die Deathtrap trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

Orcs Must Die Deathtrap is an upcoming action-tower defense game that will be released worldwide on January 28, 2025. Despite being an indie title, the game has created a lot of hype around its release. If you plan to purchase and play the game as soon as it unlocks, we have prepared a trophy guide, which can help you attain all the achievements easily.
In total, the game features 30 trophies/achievements. A list of these is mentioned below.
All trophies in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
- Vaan Victory - Win a Mission as Vaan
- Wren Victory - Win a Mission as Wren
- Harlow Victory - Win a Mission as Harlow
- Mac Victory - Win a Mission as Mac
- Sophie Victory - Win a Mission as Sophie
- Kalos Victory - Win a Mission as Kalos
- Skelly Time - Win a Night Mission
- Stay Hydrated - Win a Raining Mission
- War Mage School - Start the Suggested Tutorial Videos
- Jinfrum Defeated - Defeat Jinfrum the Rejuvenator
- Zadzik Defeated - Defeat Bonelord Zadzik
- Ghostfang Defeated - Defeat Ghostfang
- Tudd Defeated - Defeat Tudd the Reclaimer
- Unchained Combos - Activate Overdrive 50 times
- Rift Lord - Reach level 100 on the Skill Tree
- Solid Gold - Purchase 10 Traps in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
- Mix Max - Fully Upgrade 1 Trap
- Treasure Hunter - Open 10 Chests
- Order Hero - Kill 10,000 Orcs and Friends
- Order Legend - Kill 100,000 Orcs and Friends
- Sew Many Options - Purchase 10 Threads in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap
- Remember, You Chose This - Win a Mission with the Explosive Suprise Distortion
- Threads of Fate - Complete Every Thread Milestone
- Traps are Weak - Win a Mission without Spending any Rune Coin
- Look Ma, No Cades! - Win a Mission without Placing and Barricades
- I Can Stop Anytime - Gamble Forward with 1 Rift Point Remaining
- Rift Defender - Complete Missions 1-3 without Losing a Rift Point
- Marathon Sesh - Complete Mission 10
- Sweaty War Mage - Win Mission 5 at the Highest Difficulty
- Daddy's Home - Unlock Max
Orcs Must Die will be released worldwide on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Steam and Xbox Game Store. For more such gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
