Orcs Must Die Deathtrap trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

Orcs Must Die Deathtrap is an upcoming action-tower defense game that will be released worldwide on January 28, 2025. Despite being an indie title, the game has created a lot of hype around its release. If you plan to purchase and play the game as soon as it unlocks, we have prepared a trophy guide, which can help you attain all the achievements easily.

In total, the game features 30 trophies/achievements. A list of these is mentioned below.

All trophies in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap

Orcs Must Die Deathtrap features 30 trophies in total (Image via Robot Entertainment)

Vaan Victory - Win a Mission as Vaan

- Win a Mission as Vaan Wren Victory - Win a Mission as Wren

- Win a Mission as Wren Harlow Victory - Win a Mission as Harlow

- Win a Mission as Harlow Mac Victory - Win a Mission as Mac

- Win a Mission as Mac Sophie Victory - Win a Mission as Sophie

- Win a Mission as Sophie Kalos Victory - Win a Mission as Kalos

- Win a Mission as Kalos Skelly Time - Win a Night Mission

- Win a Night Mission Stay Hydrated - Win a Raining Mission

- Win a Raining Mission War Mage School - Start the Suggested Tutorial Videos

- Start the Suggested Tutorial Videos Jinfrum Defeated - Defeat Jinfrum the Rejuvenator

- Defeat Jinfrum the Rejuvenator Zadzik Defeated - Defeat Bonelord Zadzik

- Defeat Bonelord Zadzik Ghostfang Defeated - Defeat Ghostfang

- Defeat Ghostfang Tudd Defeated - Defeat Tudd the Reclaimer

- Defeat Tudd the Reclaimer Unchained Combos - Activate Overdrive 50 times

- Activate Overdrive 50 times Rift Lord - Reach level 100 on the Skill Tree

Solid Gold - Purchase 10 Traps in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap

- Purchase 10 Traps in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap Mix Max - Fully Upgrade 1 Trap

Fully Upgrade 1 Trap Treasure Hunter - Open 10 Chests

- Open 10 Chests Order Hero - Kill 10,000 Orcs and Friends

- Kill 10,000 Orcs and Friends Order Legend - Kill 100,000 Orcs and Friends

- Kill 100,000 Orcs and Friends Sew Many Options - Purchase 10 Threads in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap

- Purchase 10 Threads in Orcs Must Die Deathtrap Remember, You Chose This - Win a Mission with the Explosive Suprise Distortion

- Win a Mission with the Explosive Suprise Distortion Threads of Fate - Complete Every Thread Milestone

- Complete Every Thread Milestone Traps are Weak - Win a Mission without Spending any Rune Coin

- Win a Mission without Spending any Rune Coin Look Ma, No Cades! - Win a Mission without Placing and Barricades

- Win a Mission without Placing and Barricades I Can Stop Anytime - Gamble Forward with 1 Rift Point Remaining

- Gamble Forward with 1 Rift Point Remaining Rift Defender - Complete Missions 1-3 without Losing a Rift Point

Complete Missions 1-3 without Losing a Rift Point Marathon Sesh - Complete Mission 10

- Complete Mission 10 Sweaty War Mage - Win Mission 5 at the Highest Difficulty

- Win Mission 5 at the Highest Difficulty Daddy's Home - Unlock Max

Orcs Must Die will be released worldwide on PC and Xbox Series X/S via Steam and Xbox Game Store. For more such gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

