Out of the Park Baseball 24 release dates announced; aims to be most authentic management simulator with MLB licensed players

With spring approaching, the release dates for Out of the Park Baseball 24 are officially out, ending all speculation on social media. Instead, the baseball management simulator returns more prominently than ever, with new squads and features in store for players.

Players have been waiting to discover what the developers have in store for this year's offering. Based on early glimpses, the game's release retains some popular elements from the previous versions. However, some subtle improvements have also been made based on feedback from players.

With the official dates now out, players will know when their Out of the Park Baseball 24 begins. Additional details about the pre-order of the game, along with the availability of platforms, have also been declared. Plenty of things await players, along with expectations that will delight them.

Out of the Park Baseball 24 brings improvements, some of which have been requested by players

The Out of the Park Baseball series has introduced management simulators for over two decades. The pinnacle of all the hard work by Out of the Park Developments can be experienced in Out of the Park Baseball 24, which will be released worldwide on March 24, 2023. Once again, the game will be entirely licensed, with MLB being a big show in terms of leagues.

Aside from squad updates, plenty of new features will arrive in this year's release. This includes improvements from modeling and how the AI performs to creating an even more immersive sim for players.

Richard Grisham, Director of Business Development at Com2uS, spoke about what upgrades players can expect from Out of the Park Baseball 24:

“The sweeping upgrades to OOTP 24 are about empowering our fans with the fantasy of managing their own professional baseball team, complete with all its unique challenges. Players will hold the team’s fate in their hands, from satisfying their owner’s ever-changing needs to facing the fiercest trade and contract negotiations ever. No two seasons, deals, or disputes should ever play out the same—just like real-life baseball.”

Jamie Leece, MLB Senior Vice President of Games & VR, spoke about the important decisions players will get to make in Out of the Park Baseball 24:

“Out of the Park continues to deliver an immersive GM experience showing a side of baseball most fans never get to see, plus the meaningful choices and on-field action they crave. Plus, this year’s improved on-the-field presentation lets fans feel the game like never before, adding emotional weight and incredible payoff to off-field decision-making. And we can’t wait to see their reaction when OOTP 24 debuts legendary players as you’ve never seen them before.”

Interested players can pre-order Out of the Park Baseball 24 for certain platforms. The game will be made available on Windows, Mac, and Linux. It can be purchased directly from the developers’ website, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The pre-order bonus includes a 10% discount and an exclusive pack that can be used in the fantasy mode.

