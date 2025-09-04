Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: How to fix and reasons

The Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error is something players may see when they attempt to migrate their account from another platform to Battle.net. This is generally applicable to console accounts, and users migrating from PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo platforms are likely to see this message.

Ad

However, this can also keep players from playing the F2P multiplayer hero shooter from Blizzard Entertainment, which can be frustrating for long-time fans. Here's how to solve the Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error.

Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: What is it and how to fix

The fix for this error is as simple as relinking to the original Battle.net ID that the console account was tied to (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Account merger allows players to combine their progress across different console platforms and PC into a unified Battle.net account. So, as an example, players on the PS4 can use this feature to bring their progress over to a Battle.net account on PC.

Ad

Trending

The Overwatch 2 ' Account merge pending' error can occur for a number of different causes. This could happen when players have a console account queued for transfer, but for some reason, the process has not completed. Or when a console account was previously set to be linked to one Battle.net account, but then the process was reinitiated on another.

In the case of the former, where the merger is stuck:

Ad

Log into the console Battle.net account.

Head to Account.

Select the Connections tab.

Unlink and then relink the console platform.

In the case of the latter, where players have linked a console to another Battle.net account:

Log into the original Battle.net account.

Head to Account.

Select the Connections tab.

Link the console platform of choice.

Unlink the console platform by clicking Disconnect. Note that there could be a cooldown period for relinking, ranging from a couple of months to a year, depending on the account.

Sign in to the new Battle.net account and link the console account via Connections to finish the merger on the second ID.

Ad

We recommend players do this entire process on PC, as it is relatively less of a hassle. With this done, they can log into the game with the new Battle.net account, where they should be met with a merger queue. Once the queue is finished, the Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error should go away, letting them finally play the game.

Also Read: Is Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass worth buying?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.