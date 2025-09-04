Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: How to fix and reasons

The Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error is something players may see when they attempt to migrate their account from another platform to Battle.net. This is generally applicable to console accounts, and users migrating from PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo platforms are likely to see this message.
However, this can also keep players from playing the F2P multiplayer hero shooter from Blizzard Entertainment, which can be frustrating for long-time fans. Here's how to solve the Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error.
Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error: What is it and how to fix
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Account merger allows players to combine their progress across different console platforms and PC into a unified Battle.net account. So, as an example, players on the PS4 can use this feature to bring their progress over to a Battle.net account on PC.
The Overwatch 2 ' Account merge pending' error can occur for a number of different causes. This could happen when players have a console account queued for transfer, but for some reason, the process has not completed. Or when a console account was previously set to be linked to one Battle.net account, but then the process was reinitiated on another.
In the case of the former, where the merger is stuck:
- Log into the console Battle.net account.
- Head to Account.
- Select the Connections tab.
- Unlink and then relink the console platform.
In the case of the latter, where players have linked a console to another Battle.net account:
- Log into the original Battle.net account.
- Head to Account.
- Select the Connections tab.
- Link the console platform of choice.
- Unlink the console platform by clicking Disconnect. Note that there could be a cooldown period for relinking, ranging from a couple of months to a year, depending on the account.
- Sign in to the new Battle.net account and link the console account via Connections to finish the merger on the second ID.
We recommend players do this entire process on PC, as it is relatively less of a hassle. With this done, they can log into the game with the new Battle.net account, where they should be met with a merger queue. Once the queue is finished, the Overwatch 2 'Account merge pending' error should go away, letting them finally play the game.
Also Read: Is Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass worth buying?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.