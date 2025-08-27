Is Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass worth buying?

By Siddharth Patil
Published Aug 27, 2025 22:06 GMT
Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 Season 18 features various new skins in both the Battle Pass and in-game shop (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass features a host of fresh items for fans to enjoy. From various cosmetics to loot boxes and credits, 80 tiers of all-new rewards await. That said, is this season's Battle Pass worth it? With the Premium BP starting at 1,000 Overwatch Coins, players may have a hard time deciding whether to spend it or save it for the game's next season.

On that note, this article takes a close look at the highlights of the Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass.

Also read: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18

Should you buy Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass?

The level 80 pick this time is a new Legendary skin for Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
The level 80 pick this time is a new Legendary skin for Kiriko (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The answer really depends on user preference. As usual, the key highlights for any player are the skins in the Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass. Here are all the Free and Premium skins to nab this time:

Trending

Free:

  • Watermelon Wrecking Ball (Epic)
  • Streetwear Tracer (Epic)

Premium:

  • Poolside Lifeweaver (Legendary)
  • Streetwear Lucio (Legendary)
  • Streetwear Pharah (Legendary)
  • Gladiator: LXXVI Soldier 78 (Legendary)
  • Chrysanthemum Hanzo (Legendary)
  • Streetwear Kiriko (Legendary)

If players do not main most of the aforementioned Heroes in Overwatch 2, then it doesn't make sense to buy this Battle Pass. The omission of a Premium skin for Wuyang is also odd, considering this new water-bending Support character is the latest addition to the game's roster; instead, he has gotten a separate Poolside (Legendary) skin in the in-game Shop, which players will have to shell out extra money for.

Other than that, the lineup consists of the usual emotes, sprays, lootboxes, Credits, and, of course, 80 Mythic Prisms, the latter of which require purchasing the Premium Battle Pass to be unlocked. Speaking of these Prisms, this time around, Sojourn gets the Ultraviolet Sentinel Mythic Skin, while Cassidy gets the Blazing Sunsetter Mythic Weapon – both unlockable via the Mythic Shop for 80 Mythic Prisms each.

In other words, players who want those Mythic cosmetics have some incentive to buy the Overwatch 2 Season 18 Battle Pass. This is significant because the Ultraviolet Sentinel Mythic Skin will not be available to buy again until it returns two seasons later.

Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 18 Play Like Luka event: Challenges, rewards, and more

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Edited by Niladri Roy
