All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18

Overwatch 2 Season 18 is here, and the new season has incorporated a massive wave of hero changes in the game. First and foremost, we have over 50 perks that have been added and altered, all of which will massively impact the hero meta. Alongside that, we also have a plethora of hero ability updates, all of which will cumulatively work towards the creation of new hero ability combos and team comps.In this article, we will explore all the hero changes that have been introduced with Overwatch 2 Season 18. Read below to know more. Everything we know about the new hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18Tank heroesFirst and foremost, here's a detailed look at the changes incorporated for Tank heroes in Overwatch 2 Season 18:D.VaHeavy Rockets - Major PerkRemoved.Precision Fusion - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Press Reload to reduce Fusion Cannon’s spread by 75% for 3 seconds.DoomfistOne-Two - Minor PerkHitting an enemy into a wall with Rocket Punch reloads Hand Cannon and overfills ammo by 2.Seismic Empowerment - Major PerkRemoved.Aftershock - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Enemies hit by Seismic Slam are slowed by 30% for 1.5 seconds.Power Matrix - Major PerkDamage absorbed during Power Matrix now provides equivalent Empowered Punch amount to Power Block.HazardSpike Guard - Secondary FireNow only refills ammo while dealing damage to an enemy.Jagged Wall - Ability 2Knockback damage reduced from 50 → 40.Health reduced from 400 → 350.Off the Top - Minor PerkRemoved.Deep Leap - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Violent Leap’s range is now only increased by 15% (down from 20%).Anarchic Zeal - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Spike Guard’s spikes now only gain 25% lifesteal (down from 40%).Reconstitution - Major PerkChanged to a Major Perk.Now drains additional resource before base resource.Explosive Impalements - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Bonespur hits mark targets with spikes. Quick Melee and Violent Leap’s Slash detonate them for 40 explosive damage.Junker QueenRending Recall - Minor PerkRemoved.Rampant Change - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Gain Unstoppable and refresh all cooldowns when using Rampage.Deep Wounds - Major PerkRemoved.Willy-WillyWhen recalling Jagged Blade, its radius is increased by 100% and it deals 30 additional impact damage.MaugaTwo Hearts - Minor PerkRemoved.Pyromaniac - Minor PerkIgniting enemies with Incendiary Chaingun grants 50 overhealth.OrisaHeat Dissipator - Minor PerkRemoved.Fleeting Bulwark - Minor PerkRemoved.Defense Protocol - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Regenerate 100 health per second while charging Terra Surge.Mobile Fortification - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.While Fortify is active, Orisa has no move speed reduction and no heat generation.RamattraRavenous Vortex - Ability 2No longer interrupts horizontal momentum when first affecting a target.Nemesis FormBonus armor reduced from 300 → 250.Block (Nemesis Form) - Secondary AbilityBlock ability now triggers a 1-second cooldown.Prolonged Barrier - Minor PerkRemoved.Relentless Form - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.While Nemesis Form is active, eliminations extend the duration by 1 second, half that during Annihilation.ReinhardtCrusader’s Resolve - Minor PerkRemoved.Barrier Re-Charge - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Distance travelled while using Charge regenerates your Barrier Field by 150 per second.Crushing Victory - Major PerkRemoved.Ignited Fury - Major PerkNew Major Perk.For each enemy you hit with Fire Strike, gain 2 seconds of 25% increased attack speed.RoadhogScrap Gun - Primary FireReverted to classic Primary and Secondary Fire functionality.Primary Fire no longer includes a volley of 4 extra large, long-ranged projectiles.Number of projectiles for Primary Fire increased from 16 → 25.Damage per pellet for Primary Fire reduced from 6.25 → 6.Scrap Gun - Secondary FireSecondary Fire initial volley no longer crits.Pig Pen - Ability 2Removed.Take a Breather - Ability 2Moved from Secondary Fire to Ability 2.The option to toggle on the ability is now on by default.Added Ability 1, Primary Fire, and Secondary Fire as additional cancel buttons while toggled.Minimum time before cancelable reduced from 0.8 → 0.6 seconds.Pent Up - Minor PerkRemoved.Shrapnel Launcher - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Extend the range of Scrap Gun’s secondary fire by 50% and tighten its burst spread by 25%.Hogdrogen Exposure – Major PerkRemoved.Pulled Pork – Major PerkNew Major Perk.Gain overhealth based on how far you pull enemies with Chain Hook, up to 250.SigmaMassive Impact - Minor PerkRemoved.Hyper Regeneration - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.50% of Hyperspheres’ damage restores Experimental Barrier’s health.WinstonShort Circuit - Minor PerkRemoved.Barrier Toss - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Winston now throws his Barrier Projector forward when used.Wrecking BallTransfer Efficiency - Major PerkRemoved.Adaptive Barrier - Major PerkAdaptive Barrier generates a 1.4 second barrier on activation, consuming 50 overhealth.ZaryaGraviton Crush - Minor PerkRemoved.Energy Converter - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Hits with Particle Cannon’s secondary fire generate 3 energy.Damage heroesWith the Tanks out of the way, let us now focus on the changes introduced for the massive Damage hero roster in the game. AsheRapid Fire - Minor PerkRemoved.Remote Detonator - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.After using Dynamite, pressing E again causes it to detonate after a 0.5 second delay.BastionSmart Bomb - Minor PerkRemoved.Configuration Reload - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Refresh the cooldown of A-36 Tactical Grenade when changing configurations.CassidyBase health reduced from 275 → 250.Quick Draw - Minor PerkRemoved.Bang Bang - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Now reduces the damage from both Flashbangs by 40% (up from 30%).Silver Bullet - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Peacekeeper’s secondary fire is replaced with a piercing shot that inflicts bleeding.Combat Roll and Deadeye reset its cooldown.EchoFriendly Imaging - Minor PerkRemoved.Enhanced Duplication - Minor PerkRemoved.Focused Rush - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Focusing Beam’s range increased by 4 meters.Movement speed increased by 10% when active.Partial Scan - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Duplicate starts with 50% of its ultimate charge.Full Salvo - Major PerkThe damage reduction has been removed from all sticky bombs fired.FrejaFrost Bolts - Minor PerkRemoved.Tracking Instinct - Minor PerkRemoved.Hunters Instinct - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Direct hits with Take Aim reveal enemies to Freja for 3 seconds.Momentum Boost - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Quick Dash distance is increased by 20%.Ready to Hunt - Major PerkRemoved.Aerial Recovery - Major PerkNew Major Perk.After using Updraft, heal for 30 health per second until Freja touches the ground.GenjiAcrobatics - Minor PerkRemoved.Swift Cuts - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Quick Melee reduces the cooldown of Swift Strike by 3 seconds.Blade Twisting - Major PerkNow Swift Strike deals 25 additional damage over time if the enemy is below half health.HanzoSwift Lunge - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Arrow hits reduce the cooldown of Lunge by up to 1 second, based on charge.Yamagami Technique - Major PerkRemoved.Scatter Arrows - Major PerkChanged to a Major Perk.On first ricochet, Storm Arrows split into 5 shots dealing 33% damage and bounce 1 extra time.JunkratAluminum Frame - Minor PerkRemoved.Mine Recycling - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Killing blows with Concussion Mine restore one charge.Tick Tock - Major PerkRemoved.Bomb Voyage - Major PerkNew Major Perk.After launching with Concussion Mine, Junkrat gains 35% increased attack speed for 3 seconds.MeiBiting Cold - Minor PerkRemoved.Permafrost - Minor PerkRemoved.Skating Rink - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Allies within Blizzard gain 25% increased movement speed and heal for 50 health per second.Glacial Propulsion - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Double jumping creates a small ice pillar that launches Mei into the air.PharahConcussive Implosion - Major PerkRemoved.Sky Spy - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Concussive Blast reveals targets to Pharah for 3 seconds.During this, the next direct Rocket Launcher hit per target deals 30% extra damage.ReaperDeath’s Shadow - Minor PerkRemoved.Shadow Blink - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Shadow Step’s cast time and cooldown are 25% faster.Range reduced by 25%.SojournBase health reduced from 250 → 225.Railgun - Primary FireShots-per-second increased from 15 → 16.Power Slide - Ability 1Cooldown decreased from 8 → 7 seconds.Extended Mag - Minor PerkRemoved.Deceleration Field - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Enemies hit by Disruptor Shot are slowed by 25%.Adhesive Siphon - Major PerkRemoved.Friction Generators – Major PerkNew Major Perk.While sliding, Power Slide generates up to 50 energy.Soldier: 76Field Emergency - Minor PerkRemoved.Tactical Salvo - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Helix Rockets cooldown is reduced by 80% during Tactical Visor.Stim Pack - Major PerkChanged so that Stim Pack replaces Biotic Field.Now heals Soldier: 76 for 30 health per second.Gains 20% increased attack speed for 5 seconds.SombraWhite Hat - Major PerkRemoved.Adept Hacker - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Hacked health packs provide up to 50 overhealth to Sombra.SymmetraAdvanced Teleportation - Minor PerkRemoved.Perfect Alignment - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Now only increases the range of Photon Projector’s primary fire by 20% regardless of charge level.Hovering Barrier - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Teleporter gains the option to create a forward-moving barrier instead.Pressing E again slows down the barrier’s movement.TorbjörnCraftsman - Minor PerkRemoved.Hammer Time - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Move 20% faster while Forge Hammer is equipped.TracerRecall - Ability 2Cooldown increased from 12 → 13 seconds.Blast From The Past - Minor PerkRemoved.Kinetic Reload - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Melee hits grant 20 ammo.VentureSeismic Sense - Minor PerkRemoved.Deep Burrow - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Drill Dash distance is 50% longer while burrowed.SMART-R Excavator - Major PerkRemoved.SMART Extender - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Empower SMART Excavator with E to increase its maximum projectile range by 100% for 4 seconds.WidowmakerFocused Aim - Minor PerkRemoved.Sniper’s Instinct - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Scoped shots charge 100% faster for 2 seconds after using Grappling Hook.Deadly Deux - Major PerkRemoved.Seeker Mine - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Venom Mine now fires poison darts at enemies within 10 meters and remains active after triggered.Support hero changesLastly, as showcased by the official patch notes, here's a look at the hero updates for the Support class. AnaSpeed Serum - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Nano Boost grants a 40% movement speed boost to both Ana and her target.Shrike - Major PerkRemoved.Biotic Bounce - Major PerkChanged to a Major Perk.Now deals 60 damage and healing (up from 25).BaptisteField Medicine - Minor PerkRemoved.Biotic Reloader - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Hitting an entire three-round burst reloads a healing projectile.Healing projectile direct hits reloads 3 primary fire ammo.Automated Healing - Minor PerkChanged: Using any ability triggers Baptiste’s Shoulder Turret, periodically firing up to 3 shots at allies, each restoring 25 health.BrigitteBarrier Restoration - Minor PerkRemoved.Combat Medic - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Melee attacks reduce the cooldown of Repair Pack by 0.5 seconds.Quick Fix - Major PerkRemoved.Inspiring Strike - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Shield Bash grants 30% increased movement speed for 2 seconds.Inspire’s healing is instant when activated by Shield Bash.IllariSolar Power - Major PerkRemoved.Solar Flare - Major PerkPress Primary Fire while using Solar Rifle’s healing beam to consume all energy, healing allies in front of Illari for up to 120 healing.JunoRe-boots - Minor PerkRemoved.Locked On - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Cooldown reduction now 1 second (down from 1.5 seconds).Master Blaster - Major PerkRemoved.Lift Off - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Martian Overboots can now triple jump.Faster Blaster - Major PerkWhile Glide Boost is active, Mediblaster fires continuously.KirikoShuffling - Major PerkRemoved.Ready Step - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Swift Step grants Kiriko 40% increased attack and reload speed for 2 seconds.Foxtrot - Major PerkProtection Suzu now only grants 30% increased movement speed for allies (down from 40%).Now grants 100% increased cooldown recovery.LifeweaverBase health reduced from 225 → 200.Life Cycle - Minor PerkRemoved.Lifeweaving - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Rejuvenating Dash now only adds 20 healing to the next Healing Blossom (down from 40).Petal Power - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Allies gain 25% attack speed while standing on a raised Petal Platform.LúcioBass Blowout - Minor PerkRemoved.Soundwave Rider - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Wall Riding empowers your next Soundwave, increasing its knockback by 25% and damage by 50%.MercyWinged Reach - Minor PerkRemoved.Divine Momentum - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Increases Mercy’s travel speed by 15% after cancelling Guardian Angel.MoiraVanish - Minor PerkRemoved.Uprush - Minor PerkRemoved.Destruction’s Divide - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.Coalescence can be toggled between pure healing or pure damage, with 25% greater effect.Ethical Nourishment - Minor PerkChanged to a Minor Perk.Instant healing reduced to 30 (down from 50).Contamination - Major PerkRemoved.Reversal - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Reactivating Biotic Orb reverses its direction.Phantom Step - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Fade lasts 0.5 seconds longer and boosts jump height by 50%.WuyangNow available to play in Competitive Play.Quick Melee now interrupts controlling the water orb and channeling Restorative Stream.Rushing Torrent - Ability 1Initial speed boost on activation increased by 50%.Jump height increased by 2 meters.Guardian Wave - Ability 2Decreased maximum range by 5 meters.Shockwave drop height increased from 3 → 20 meters.Tidal Blast - Ultimate AbilitySelf-usage time decreased from 0.8 → 0.6 seconds.ZenyattaTranscendence - Ultimate AbilityUltimate cost increased by 9%.Zenith Kick - Minor PerkRemoved.Transcendent Condemnation - Minor PerkNew Minor Perk.While using Transcendence, apply Discord Orb to all enemies within range.Duality - Major PerkRemoved.Dual Harmony - Major PerkNew Major Perk.Gain a 2nd Harmony Orb, but both heal for 70% effectiveness.That's all there is to know about the hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18. 